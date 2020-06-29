13664 UNION VILLAGE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully maintained Single Family Colonial with over 4,000 sq ft finished living space. All 5 Bedrooms are on the upper level! Huge Master Suite w/gas FP, Private Bath & French doors to balcony. Large Eat-in brightsun-filled gourmet Kitchen that is open to Family Room w/gas FP which leads to the large multi-level deck. Office/Den on main level. Lower Level has a nice sized Rec Room, Full bath and huge storage area. Laundry room is located on BR level. Garage has Electric car charger!! Pets Case-by-case, No Cats! Home professionally managed!