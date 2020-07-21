13662 Lavender Mist Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Luxury 4 Bd/3.5 Bth Townhome in Faircrest! - Renters Warehouse presents a spacious 3 level townhome in the sought after Faircrest neighborhood of Centreville. This townhome features 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths with large kitchen and living room area, 2 car rear entry garage, and ground level study that can function as a 4th bedroom with private full bath. Large master suite with walk in closet, other two bedrooms featured on the third floor have ample natural light and great closet space. Washer/dryer also on third floor. Roomy kitchen on main level with plenty of cabinet and counter top space! Offered to you by Marc Perez with Renters Warehouse. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5110975)