Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful end unit townhome, perfect for a starting family. Very convenient to everything. Close to Braddock, 50, 28,29, 66, Fair Oak Mall, GMU. Hardwood on the main level. Large room size. Fenced large back yard with relaxing fish pond. New paint. New flooring. Kitchen with granite counter, ceramic tile. Home is ready for immediate occupancy. Deep cleaning to be done on 6/25. You will love this home .