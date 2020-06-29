13569 RUDDY DUCK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Well-maintained townhome in Clifton. Three finished levels. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Lower level with fireplace has recreation room (or 3rd bedroom) and full bath and laundry (full size washer 7 dryer). New Carpet. Walk out (level) to fenced backyard. Two assigned parking spaces. Community pool, tennis courts and tot lots. Close to bus stop. Walk to Colonade Shopping Center for Groceries, Bank, Restaurants and Cleaners. Location is convenient to Rt 29, Fairfax County Parkway and Rt 28. Small pet on case-by-case basis. No cats. No Smoking.