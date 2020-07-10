13540 SIERRA DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

Updated 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Gem! Hardwood Floors throughout the main and upper levels. 3 bedrooms on the upper level with 4th (optional office) on the basement level. Kitchen boasts Dark Cherry Cabinets, Granite and Porcelain Tile Floors. Dining Room / Family Room enjoys a wood-burning fireplace, kitchen pass-through sitting area and sliding glass doors to an oversized deck. The lower level enjoys a large rec room with breakfast bar area, wine cooler and full bathroom. Walk-out through another sliding glass door to the rear patio, fenced and gated yard and large storage shed. This property enjoys easy access to schools, public transportation, major commuting routes (Braddock, 28, 29, 66, Fairfax County Parkway), shopping, dining, movie theaters, parks and wineries. Welcome Home!! No Smokers or Pets.