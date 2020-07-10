All apartments in Centreville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:25 AM

13540 SIERRA DR

13540 Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13540 Sierra Drive, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Updated 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Gem! Hardwood Floors throughout the main and upper levels. 3 bedrooms on the upper level with 4th (optional office) on the basement level. Kitchen boasts Dark Cherry Cabinets, Granite and Porcelain Tile Floors. Dining Room / Family Room enjoys a wood-burning fireplace, kitchen pass-through sitting area and sliding glass doors to an oversized deck. The lower level enjoys a large rec room with breakfast bar area, wine cooler and full bathroom. Walk-out through another sliding glass door to the rear patio, fenced and gated yard and large storage shed. This property enjoys easy access to schools, public transportation, major commuting routes (Braddock, 28, 29, 66, Fairfax County Parkway), shopping, dining, movie theaters, parks and wineries. Welcome Home!! No Smokers or Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13540 SIERRA DR have any available units?
13540 SIERRA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13540 SIERRA DR have?
Some of 13540 SIERRA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13540 SIERRA DR currently offering any rent specials?
13540 SIERRA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13540 SIERRA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 13540 SIERRA DR is pet friendly.
Does 13540 SIERRA DR offer parking?
Yes, 13540 SIERRA DR offers parking.
Does 13540 SIERRA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13540 SIERRA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13540 SIERRA DR have a pool?
No, 13540 SIERRA DR does not have a pool.
Does 13540 SIERRA DR have accessible units?
No, 13540 SIERRA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13540 SIERRA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13540 SIERRA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13540 SIERRA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13540 SIERRA DR does not have units with air conditioning.

