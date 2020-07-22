13347 Connor Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking playground pool

Beautiful 2BR/2BA condo in sought after Stonegate at Faircrest gated community in Centreville. The community is in Fairfax County with great schools and is conveniently located next to routes 29 (Lee Hwy), 28 (Sully Rd), 66, 50 (Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy), and 8100 (Fairfax County Pkwy). Metro bus stop nearby with service to the Vienna metro.



The community includes amenities such as pool, gym, recreation areas, and playground. Amenities, water, and trash pickup services are included in the rent.