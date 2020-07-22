All apartments in Centreville
13347 Connor Dr

13347 Connor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13347 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful 2BR/2BA condo in sought after Stonegate at Faircrest gated community in Centreville. The community is in Fairfax County with great schools and is conveniently located next to routes 29 (Lee Hwy), 28 (Sully Rd), 66, 50 (Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy), and 8100 (Fairfax County Pkwy). Metro bus stop nearby with service to the Vienna metro.

The community includes amenities such as pool, gym, recreation areas, and playground. Amenities, water, and trash pickup services are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

