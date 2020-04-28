All apartments in Bull Run
Find more places like 7537 PURDUE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bull Run, VA
/
7537 PURDUE COURT
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM

7537 PURDUE COURT

7537 Purdue Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bull Run
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7537 Purdue Court, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2 level 2 bedroom townhouse, kitchen and dining room ceramic tile floors, bamboo floors in living room, walk out to nice fenced yard, close to shopping, I-66, and public transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7537 PURDUE COURT have any available units?
7537 PURDUE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 7537 PURDUE COURT have?
Some of 7537 PURDUE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7537 PURDUE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7537 PURDUE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7537 PURDUE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7537 PURDUE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Run.
Does 7537 PURDUE COURT offer parking?
No, 7537 PURDUE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7537 PURDUE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7537 PURDUE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7537 PURDUE COURT have a pool?
No, 7537 PURDUE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7537 PURDUE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7537 PURDUE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7537 PURDUE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7537 PURDUE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7537 PURDUE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7537 PURDUE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bull Run 2 BedroomsBull Run 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bull Run Apartments with BalconyBull Run Apartments with Pool
Bull Run Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VACulpeper, VA
Burke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia