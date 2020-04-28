Rent Calculator
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM
7537 PURDUE COURT
7537 Purdue Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
7537 Purdue Court, Bull Run, VA 20109
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2 level 2 bedroom townhouse, kitchen and dining room ceramic tile floors, bamboo floors in living room, walk out to nice fenced yard, close to shopping, I-66, and public transportation
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7537 PURDUE COURT have any available units?
7537 PURDUE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bull Run, VA
.
What amenities does 7537 PURDUE COURT have?
Some of 7537 PURDUE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7537 PURDUE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7537 PURDUE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7537 PURDUE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7537 PURDUE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bull Run
.
Does 7537 PURDUE COURT offer parking?
No, 7537 PURDUE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7537 PURDUE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7537 PURDUE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7537 PURDUE COURT have a pool?
No, 7537 PURDUE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7537 PURDUE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7537 PURDUE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7537 PURDUE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7537 PURDUE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7537 PURDUE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7537 PURDUE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
