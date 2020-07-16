Apartment List
63 Apartments for rent in Bull Run, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bull Run renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8231 RAMSEUR PLACE
8231 Ramseur Place, Bull Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2240 sqft
S P E C T A C U L A R - Mint condition Brick Front TH Backs to Trees. 2,400 total sqft HUGE Kitchen with Island and large dine in area. NEW CARPET THRU-OUT. NEW PAINT. Deck off Kitchen. Hardwood Floors and Recessed Lights in Spacious Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Bull Run
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
54 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
25 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
19 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.

1 of 46

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2080 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering.
Results within 5 miles of Bull Run
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
25 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Manassas
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,357
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10993 INSPIRATION POINT PL
10993 Inspiration Point Place, Buckhall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful home features hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, SS appliances, tall windows that let the sun shine in, crown molding, dining room with chair rail/wainscoting, gourmet kitchen with island opened to sun room-breakfast area-family room with

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6720 Rockledge Pl
6720 Rockledge Place, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1800 sqft
Beautiful EndUnit Townhouse -Centreville cul-desac - Property Id: 235590 Immaculate - fully renovated end-unit 3 bedroom / 4 bathroom townhouse in a cul-de-sac. All appliances are brand new and changed within the year.

1 of 1

Last updated March 28 at 10:56 PM
1 Unit Available
14802 RYDELL ROAD
14802 Rydell Road, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
968 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with walkout porch.Spacious 2 bedroom and walk in closet. New hardwood floor throughout.Convenient to shopping mall ,transportation 66,28,29,286. walking trail,pool,tennis court.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Bloom Crossing
9700 ELZEY PLACE
9700 Elzey Place, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
PERFECT CONDO FOR RENTAL UNIT. 2 BR AND 2 FULL BATH. HARDWOOD FLOOR IN ENTIRE LEVEL INCLUDING ALL THE BEDROOMS. 1 CAR GARAGE INCLUDED IN THIS UNIT. ELEVATOR...LOCK BOCK KEY IS LOCATED AT OUTSIDE OF THE BUILDING.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
9804 Grant Ave
9804 Grant Avenue, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1080 sqft
Bright, Recently Renovated TH, 2 BR 1.5 BA in great location ! New kitchen, windows, floors, roof, bathrooms, wood floors, freshly painted, fully fenced back yard with a shed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
10384 Sorrell Dr
10384 Sorrell Drive, Buckhall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2610 sqft
Beautiful Family Home in Manassas - Property Id: 319049 Beautiful & Freshly painted Single Family House with Fenced Lot and Spacious Deck in a beautiful and quiet neighborhood. 4 Bedroom / 3.
Results within 10 miles of Bull Run
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
11 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
16 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
33 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
24 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,667
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
61 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
14 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,546
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
70 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
City Guide for Bull Run, VA

This isn't the "running of the bulls," like in Spain. Instead Bull Run is one of the country's most historic sites.

Bull Run is a census designated area a little over two miles in circumference. Along with pleasant suburban homes, shopping and easy access to area highways, this community has plenty of green space, with many locations including historic sites. Manassas National Battlefield is one such location, with Civil War history, scenic woodlands and hiking trails. Bull Run Regional Park is also nearby, with many trails and grassy areas for picnics and relaxing. Bull Run Stream and several seasonally fun water parks are also nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bull Run, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bull Run renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

