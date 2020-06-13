Apartment List
117 Apartments for rent in Bull Run, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
10998 KOMAN CIRCLE
10998 Koman Circle, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1168 sqft
Enjoy this top level unit that will be available July 1. Kitchen has room for small table. Vaulted ceilings, two master suites, fireplace, deck, washer and dryer in unit. Community has in-ground pool and tennis courts. Secured building.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8050 LISLE DRIVE
8050 Lisle Drive, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1168 sqft
Spacious large and very bright 2 bed 2 bath condo is located on the top floor & overlooks common area/court yard. Great location near shopping & transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Bull Run
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
67 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
19 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8979 MCDOWELL COMN
8979 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1288 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED ... SIMPLY SPARKLES.....So much is new in the last year including kitchen cabinets, kitchen counters, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, upper level carpet, windows, washer and dryer, bathroom vanities, most lighting and more....

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7582 DUNEIDEN LANE
7582 Duneiden Lane, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1722 sqft
Immediate Occupancy. Lovely 3-level end unit townhouse. Bright and neutral. Main level entrance opens to Living/Dining/Kitchen. Superb large mid-level Master Suite w/luxury tub & shower bath + large walk-in closet.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2080 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering.
Results within 5 miles of Bull Run
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bloom Crossing
28 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Bloom Crossing
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Heritage Hunt
7 Units Available
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1471 sqft
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Bloom Crossing
21 Units Available
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
Downtown Manassas
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE
7932 Lukes Lodge Place, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4740 sqft
Wentworth Green Offered for Lease- Looks and feels brand new- Immediate Delivery-This Roosevelt model beautiful brick colonial offers plenty of living space - Over 3300 square feet. This home boasts 4 large bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8188 RAINWATER CIRCLE
8188 Rainwater Circle, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1934 sqft
FRESHLY NEW PAINTED**FABULOUS 3-LEVEL TOWNHOME IN CONVENIENT COMMUTER LOCATION**NEW PAINTTHROUGHOUT**GORGEOUS HARDWOODS**SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/UPGRADED APPLIANCES**DESIGNER FEATURES &ELEGANT TRIM PACKAGE**NEW DECK WILL BE BUILT**FENCED REAR YARD**LUX

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
14543 OLD MILL RD
14543 Old Mill Road, Centreville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
RESTRICTED SHOWING ONLY ON WED & SAT 2:30-4:30 ** Bright and Airy, high ceiling fully finished 5BR, 3.5BATH SF in quiet neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen with Granite counter, Double oven, SS appliances. Newer hardwood on upstair bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Lanier Farms
1 Unit Available
8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT
8497 Lanier Overlook Court, Linton Hall, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
4172 sqft
Back on market. The BEST in Bristow. Beautiful home with two story family Rm, shining HW floor at a tranquil cul-de-sac with trees and composite deck with fence. Over 4100sft living area at 3 levels.

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
6250 ASTRID COVE
6250 Astrid Cove, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Nice End Unit TH in located on London Towne West w/3 BR's and 2-1/2 BA's on 3 finished levels. Updated Bathrooms and neutral paint throughout! Fully fenced rear yard with a large deck! Pets not allowed! Don't miss this one!

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
14905 RYDELL ROAD
14905 Rydell Road, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
728 sqft
WELCOME HOME, BEAUTIFUL CONDO WITH WOOD FLOORS, PAINT, BACKS TO GORGEOUS TREEDPRIVACY FROM YOUR BALCONY! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. READYTO MOVED!

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE
9576 Jayhawk Terrace, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1070 sqft
Remodeled Ready to Move on July 15th. 2 Bed, 2 Bath Ground floor unit w/Private Entrance. Beautiful Dark Wood Kitchen with Ceramic Tile floor. Breakfast Area & Separate Dining. Large Bright & Open Living Room.
City Guide for Bull Run, VA

This isn't the "running of the bulls," like in Spain. Instead Bull Run is one of the country's most historic sites.

Bull Run is a census designated area a little over two miles in circumference. Along with pleasant suburban homes, shopping and easy access to area highways, this community has plenty of green space, with many locations including historic sites. Manassas National Battlefield is one such location, with Civil War history, scenic woodlands and hiking trails. Bull Run Regional Park is also nearby, with many trails and grassy areas for picnics and relaxing. Bull Run Stream and several seasonally fun water parks are also nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bull Run, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bull Run renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

