117 Apartments for rent in Bull Run, VA with balcony

This isn't the "running of the bulls," like in Spain. Instead Bull Run is one of the country's most historic sites.

Bull Run is a census designated area a little over two miles in circumference. Along with pleasant suburban homes, shopping and easy access to area highways, this community has plenty of green space, with many locations including historic sites. Manassas National Battlefield is one such location, with Civil War history, scenic woodlands and hiking trails. Bull Run Regional Park is also nearby, with many trails and grassy areas for picnics and relaxing. Bull Run Stream and several seasonally fun water parks are also nearby. See more