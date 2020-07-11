/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:47 AM
121 Apartments for rent in Bull Run, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8231 RAMSEUR PLACE
8231 Ramseur Place, Bull Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2240 sqft
S P E C T A C U L A R - Mint condition Brick Front TH Backs to Trees. 2,400 total sqft HUGE Kitchen with Island and large dine in area. NEW CARPET THRU-OUT. NEW PAINT. Deck off Kitchen. Hardwood Floors and Recessed Lights in Spacious Living Room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8050 LISLE DRIVE
8050 Lisle Drive, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1168 sqft
Spacious large and very bright 2 bed 2 bath condo is located on the top floor & overlooks common area/court yard. Great location near shopping & transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Bull Run
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
53 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
25 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8251 Community Drive
8251 Community Drive, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Large End Unit Townhouse in Manassas - Large End unit townhouse in Irongate. This townhome has a large living room which opens to the fenced backyard w/shed, an eat-in Kitchen w/ceramic tile + separate dining room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7674 HELMSDALE PLACE
7674 Helmsdale Place, Sudley, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
1498 sqft
BASEMENT of townhome available for rent only. Family room, full bath, and bedroom. Separate entrance. Shared washer/dryer, kitchen, dining and living room. Parking space included. All utilities are included. No pets, non-smokers preferred.
1 of 46
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2080 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering.
1 of 26
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
10498 STONINGTON LANE
10498 Stonington Lane, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1485 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Fully Renovated End Unit with brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, new washer/dryer, fresh new paint, new counters and tile. All floors above the ground. Washer/ Dryer on the bedroom level.
1 of 15
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
8811 SUGARWOOD LANE
8811 Sugarwood Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
BEAUTIFUL OPEN AND SPACIOUS HOME CLOSE TO HOSPITAL! NEW APPLIANCES! TWO LARGE MASTER BEDROOMS!THIS IS A GREAT HOME AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! CLOSE TO ALL COMMUTER ROUTES AND OLD TOWN MANASSAS!!
Results within 5 miles of Bull Run
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
25 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
20 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,357
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1307 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Downtown Manassas
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
30 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,417
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Heritage Hunt
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,357
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8393 BUTTRESS LANE
8393 Buttress Lane, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
750 sqft
Cozy 1BR, 1BA condo w/ private balcony. Backs to woods, quick access to Rt. 28, VRE, Old Town. Walking distance to new Signal Hill shops, pergo flooring, lots of light. Laundry in unit. $500 deposit smoking. Pet deposit $500 case by case for pets.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8616 BRAXTED LN
8616 Braxted Lane, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful move in ready townhome in Georgian Hamlet. Largest unit in the neighborhood with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and den in finished basement. End unit. New laminate floors on main level. New carpet on bedroom level.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bloom Crossing
9612 WIGFALL WAY
9612 Wigfall Way, Manassas Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1206 sqft
Fantastic condo near Manassas VRE Station- 2 blocks away! Commuters Dream Location. Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with one car garage. 12-month lease only. Available Immediately.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8931 GARRETT WAY
8931 Garrett Way, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2478 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Beautifully designed 3BR, 3.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10993 INSPIRATION POINT PL
10993 Inspiration Point Place, Buckhall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful home features hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, SS appliances, tall windows that let the sun shine in, crown molding, dining room with chair rail/wainscoting, gourmet kitchen with island opened to sun room-breakfast area-family room with
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9563 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD
9563 Battery Heights Boulevard, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom penthouse with vaulted ceilings. Unit has updated cabinets, granite countertops, remodeled bathroom, washer and dryer. The property backs to treed area. Very private and peaceful. Excellent location.
1 of 26
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
6250 ASTRID COVE
6250 Astrid Cove, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Nice End Unit TH in located on London Towne West w/3 BR's and 2-1/2 BA's on 3 finished levels. Updated Bathrooms and neutral paint throughout! Fully fenced rear yard with a large deck! Pets not allowed! Don't miss this one!
Similar Pages
Bull Run 2 BedroomsBull Run 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBull Run 3 BedroomsBull Run Apartments with Balcony
Bull Run Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBull Run Apartments with ParkingBull Run Apartments with PoolBull Run Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VACulpeper, VA