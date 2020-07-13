115 Apartments for rent in Bull Run, VA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8231 RAMSEUR PLACE
8231 Ramseur Place, Bull Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2240 sqft
S P E C T A C U L A R - Mint condition Brick Front TH Backs to Trees. 2,400 total sqft HUGE Kitchen with Island and large dine in area. NEW CARPET THRU-OUT. NEW PAINT. Deck off Kitchen. Hardwood Floors and Recessed Lights in Spacious Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Bull Run
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
28 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,358
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
48 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,175
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
16 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
48 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10556 Falkirk Way
10556 Falkirk Way, Sudley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1742 sqft
- Beautiful townhouse 2 bed/3 baths. Walk into a Double Story Foyer and make your way up to an open concept Living/Dining/Kitchen area.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8323 HERITAGE CROSSING COURT
8323 Heritage Crossing Court, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2016 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES AND BE SAFE. KINDLY WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES AT ALL TIMES. Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms plus 1 half bathroom with 1 car garage town home style condominium for rent. Looks and feels like BRAND NEW.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8987 MCDOWELL CMN
8987 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1260 SQ. FT - 2 level interior townhome is a must see and available 7/1 - Hardwood on Main level. 2 Master Suites on the upper level with upgrades galore to included tile flooring in baths and more.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7674 HELMSDALE PLACE
7674 Helmsdale Place, Sudley, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
1498 sqft
BASEMENT of townhome available for rent only. Family room, full bath, and bedroom. Separate entrance. Shared washer/dryer, kitchen, dining and living room. Parking space included. All utilities are included. No pets, non-smokers preferred.

1 of 46

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2080 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering.
Results within 5 miles of Bull Run
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
19 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,367
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
9 Units Available
Downtown Manassas
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
25 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,357
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
29 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
21 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Heritage Hunt
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
4 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), these 1-3 bedroom apartments offer a selection of in-demand amenities, including designer floor plans, large closets, walk-in linen closets, new appliances, wood cabinets and ceiling fans.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sheffield Manor
12328 PENZANCE LANE
12328 Penzance Lane, Linton Hall, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
1774 sqft
Nice spacious Basement with 1 Bed 1 Full Bath in townhouse with separate entrance is available for renting. One bedroom with separate living room and full bath.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8616 BRAXTED LN
8616 Braxted Lane, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful move in ready townhome in Georgian Hamlet. Largest unit in the neighborhood with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and den in finished basement. End unit. New laminate floors on main level. New carpet on bedroom level.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bloom Crossing
9612 WIGFALL WAY
9612 Wigfall Way, Manassas Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1206 sqft
Fantastic condo near Manassas VRE Station- 2 blocks away! Commuters Dream Location. Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with one car garage. 12-month lease only. Available Immediately.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8931 GARRETT WAY
8931 Garrett Way, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2478 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Beautifully designed 3BR, 3.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10993 INSPIRATION POINT PL
10993 Inspiration Point Place, Buckhall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful home features hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, SS appliances, tall windows that let the sun shine in, crown molding, dining room with chair rail/wainscoting, gourmet kitchen with island opened to sun room-breakfast area-family room with
City Guide for Bull Run, VA

This isn't the "running of the bulls," like in Spain. Instead Bull Run is one of the country's most historic sites.

Bull Run is a census designated area a little over two miles in circumference. Along with pleasant suburban homes, shopping and easy access to area highways, this community has plenty of green space, with many locations including historic sites. Manassas National Battlefield is one such location, with Civil War history, scenic woodlands and hiking trails. Bull Run Regional Park is also nearby, with many trails and grassy areas for picnics and relaxing. Bull Run Stream and several seasonally fun water parks are also nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bull Run, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bull Run apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

