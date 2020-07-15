/
3 bedroom apartments
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bull Run, VA
1 Unit Available
8231 RAMSEUR PLACE
8231 Ramseur Place, Bull Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2240 sqft
S P E C T A C U L A R - Mint condition Brick Front TH Backs to Trees. 2,400 total sqft HUGE Kitchen with Island and large dine in area. NEW CARPET THRU-OUT. NEW PAINT. Deck off Kitchen. Hardwood Floors and Recessed Lights in Spacious Living Room.
1 Unit Available
11105 STAGESTONE WAY
11105 Stagestone Way, Bull Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1681 sqft
Fantastic townhouse in a fantastic location! Three beds, 2.5 baths. Attached garage with extra driveway space! Huge private master suite on the top floor. Two bedrooms and another full bath on the middle level.
Results within 1 mile of Bull Run
Verified
41 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1098 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified
54 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
1 Unit Available
8251 Community Drive
8251 Community Drive, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Large End Unit Townhouse in Manassas - Large End unit townhouse in Irongate. This townhome has a large living room which opens to the fenced backyard w/shed, an eat-in Kitchen w/ceramic tile + separate dining room.
1 Unit Available
8323 HERITAGE CROSSING COURT
8323 Heritage Crossing Court, Sudley, VA
PLEASE FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES AND BE SAFE. KINDLY WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES AT ALL TIMES. Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms plus 1 half bathroom with 1 car garage town home style condominium for rent. Looks and feels like BRAND NEW.
1 Unit Available
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering.
1 Unit Available
10498 STONINGTON LANE
10498 Stonington Lane, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1485 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Fully Renovated End Unit with brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, new washer/dryer, fresh new paint, new counters and tile. All floors above the ground. Washer/ Dryer on the bedroom level.
Results within 5 miles of Bull Run
Verified
20 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1307 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified
22 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified
7 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,348
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Verified
5 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1200 sqft
Just off the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), these 1-3 bedroom apartments offer a selection of in-demand amenities, including designer floor plans, large closets, walk-in linen closets, new appliances, wood cabinets and ceiling fans.
1 Unit Available
8636 REINECKE COURT
8636 Reinecke Court, Manassas Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1712 sqft
Beautiful 3 levels townhouse for rent in Manassas Park, the whole house has been freshly painted, all brand new windows, new kitchen cabinets, new carpet on the upper level and new laminated floors on the main and lower level, 4 updated bathrooms,
1 Unit Available
10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive
10719 Caledonia Meadow Dr, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,097
1904 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent in Manassas Virginia - Spacious 3 Level Town Home in Manassas Virginia. This 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathrooms is suited in a new development of Bradley Square.
1 Unit Available
8616 BRAXTED LN
8616 Braxted Lane, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful move in ready townhome in Georgian Hamlet. Largest unit in the neighborhood with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and den in finished basement. End unit. New laminate floors on main level. New carpet on bedroom level.
1 Unit Available
7440 RIDING MEADOW WAY
7440 Riding Meadow Way, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1308 sqft
Sunny and bright facing the open fields with a large and open floor plan. Unit shows like new. 3 levels, 3 baths. Fenced rear. yard. Separate LR with WD. No pets will be considered. Available for occupancy on 8/10/2020.
1 Unit Available
10993 INSPIRATION POINT PL
10993 Inspiration Point Place, Buckhall, VA
Beautiful home features hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, SS appliances, tall windows that let the sun shine in, crown molding, dining room with chair rail/wainscoting, gourmet kitchen with island opened to sun room-breakfast area-family room with
1 Unit Available
6250 ASTRID COVE
6250 Astrid Cove, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Nice End Unit TH in located on London Towne West w/3 BR's and 2-1/2 BA's on 3 finished levels. Updated Bathrooms and neutral paint throughout! Fully fenced rear yard with a large deck! Pets not allowed! Don't miss this one!
1 Unit Available
10396 LIME TREE CT
10396 Lime Tree Court, Buckhall, VA
APPLY ONLINE at LONGANDFOSTER. com enter property address and follow instrustions--- GORGEOUS professionally decorated, partially furnished home with over 4000 sq feet. Formal LR & DR. Main level office. 2-story family room w/ FP.
1 Unit Available
6720 Rockledge Pl
6720 Rockledge Place, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1800 sqft
Beautiful EndUnit Townhouse -Centreville cul-desac - Property Id: 235590 Immaculate - fully renovated end-unit 3 bedroom / 4 bathroom townhouse in a cul-de-sac. All appliances are brand new and changed within the year.
1 Unit Available
6335 SHIREY LANE
6335 Shirey Lane, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1472 sqft
Welcome to this EXCEPTIONAL 3 Level Colonial Town Home. 3 beds, 3 full and a Half bath on the main floor. This beautiful home has 2 big master suites both on the upper level with 2 full baths with a stand in shower and tub.
1 Unit Available
6763 ROCKLEDGE PLACE
6763 Rockledge Place, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2010 sqft
Discounted Rent offer! BEAUTIFUL TH FOR A GREAT, PRICE! SPECIOUS 3 FIN LEVEL, END UNIT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY-OPEN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW BREAKFAST AREA-LIV ROOM W/WOOD FP, SPANS THE REAR OF HOME & EXITS TO OVERSIZED BACKYARD- MASTER SUITE WITH
1 Unit Available
8175 RAINWATER CIRCLE
8175 Rainwater Circle, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1492 sqft
Spacious 3 Level End Unit 3BR 2.5 BA 1 ATTACHED Car Garage TH, Modern open floor plan W/ Tall Ceilings, Crown Molding, Breakfast Bar, Rec Rm., Family Rm. LOTS of natural light all conveniently located near to Manassas, Centreville & 66.
1 Unit Available
6426 MUSTER COURT
6426 Muster Court, Centreville, VA
