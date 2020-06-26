44485 Potter Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Townhouse Backing to Fields in Ashburn!! - Welcoming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick-front townhome backing to fields for peaceful view. Gourmet kitchen with center island, 42 cabinets and separate dining area. Large family room with gas fireplace and French doors leading to the large deck and gorgeous hardwood floors on two levels. Rear brick paved patio and fenced yard. Master suite with cathedral ceiling complete with fan, sitting area, built-in bookcase and storage with huge walk-in closet. Luxury master bath with Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower and double vanity. Community includes sports pavilion. LB Application & LB Lease required. NO smoking. A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. The application is available at: www.PatriotPropertiesInc.com



