/
/
/
ashburn village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
131 Apartments for rent in Ashburn Village, Ashburn, VA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,269
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
44118 TIPPECANOE TERRACE
44118 Tippecanoe Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1906 sqft
Nicely Updated 3 finished level TH, over 1,900 sqft*3 Good size BRs*Wood fl-ML*Kitchen Granite Top*New W+D,Dishwasher,Updated Baths*Deck-backs to Trees, W & OD Trail (Bike path-from Near DC to Purcellville)*2 Story Foyer*Garage*MBR w/vaulted
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21126 Adirondack Ter
21126 Adirondack Terrace, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1950 sqft
Great Ashburn 4 bedroom 3.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
20919 MENGES MILL COURT
20919 Menges Mill Court, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2974 sqft
Do to Covid-19 and the problem that we all facing right now it is very important to take safety precautions. It's important to use hand sanitizer and wash hands before getting into the property. Also wearing a face mask is required.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20578 Snowshoe Sq #201
20578 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1221 sqft
Spacious, garden style condo w/ two master suites! - Spacious, sunny garden style condo unit w/ two master suites & nice layout perfect! Washer & dryer in unit gas heat and one assigned parking space. Nice view of mature trees from balcony.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
44315 ROWLEY TERRACE
44315 Rowley Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
2361 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with lots of storage space! Kitchen boasts corian counters, 42' cabinetry, double oven, refrigerator, microwave and gas cooktop! Master BR with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, luxury spa bath.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
20939 CALAIS TERRACE
20939 Calais Terrace, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2934 sqft
Fabulous 4BR, 3.5 BA end unit "attached" home ( a townhouse with a single family layout) in Ashburn Village. Gleaming hardwoods on main level; separate Dining Room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
44242 FROGTOWN WAY
44242 Frogtown Way, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
Elegant single family home available for lease in amenity rich Ashburn village! Explore this lovely, gleaming home with 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
20976 ALBION LANE
20976 Albion Lane, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2899 sqft
TOWN HOUSE WITH THE SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOOK...2 CAR GARAGE , 3 LEVEL , 4 BED ROOM , ENTRANCE INTO MAIN LEVEL WITH HARDWOOD, 2 FULL BATH IN THE UPPER LEVEL , CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTER , REC CENTER ..
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
20944 WINOLA TERRACE
20944 Winola Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3999 sqft
Beautiful water front property in Ashburn village with over 4000 sqft of living space. Hardwood floors on two levels, built in speaker system, finished basement, beautiful view from the Trex deck and stone patio. Close to walking path.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
20402 COOL FERN SQUARE
20402 Cool Fern Square, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
560 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Basement level apartment for one person only with a walkout private entrance to the back yard and street. Living room with kitchenette area, bedroom and full bath. Unfurnished or partially finished as renter needs. Street parking.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
44485 Potter Ter
44485 Potter Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1648 sqft
44485 Potter Ter Available 07/01/20 Townhouse Backing to Fields in Ashburn!! - Welcoming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick-front townhome backing to fields for peaceful view. Gourmet kitchen with center island, 42 cabinets and separate dining area.
1 of 1
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
20603 CORNSTALK TERRACE
20603 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Comfortable 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet space. Large balcony to sit and enjoy water view, right around the corner from the Rec Center. Community amenities included in rent.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
44211 LITCHFIELD TERRACE
44211 Litchfield Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1672 sqft
3 levels 3 bedrooms townhouse for RENT . 1st level features living room 9' ceilings, kitchen with granite counters, tile, stainless steel appliances, 42' cabinets, nice fenced yard backs to woods.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
20605 CORNSTALK TERRACE
20605 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
862 sqft
1 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Ashburn Village at Lakeshore Condos. Walkout patio just feet from the lake. Minutes from Dulles Airport and Route 7. Exceptional views of Pavilion Lake from all areas of the condo.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
44263 CORNISH LN
44263 Cornish Lane, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
A beautiful home is ready for you to move in. Located in Ashburn Village with 4 bedrooms, 2 half baths,2 full baths, 2 car garages and nice deck. End unit, bring lots of lights. Master bedroom with ceiling fan and family room with ceiling fan.
Results within 1 mile of Ashburn Village
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
38 Units Available
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
35 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
20381 MEDALIST DR
20381 Medalist Drive, Belmont, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Enjoy all what Belmont country club has to offer* amenities include lawn & landscape maintenance*high speed internet* cable TV.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
21023 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE
21023 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1019 sqft
Come see the beautiful top floor corner unit condo in sought after Timber Ridge! Walk to amazing shopping and dining options! The kitchen features granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
43750 CLEMENS TERRACE
43750 Clemens Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2605 sqft
Great Opportunity to Lease! Three bedroom 2 car garage in the heart of Ashburn. Open floor plan in this Bradbury Model. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a generous island.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
44730 TIVERTON SQUARE
44730 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1476 sqft
Beautiful two story Condo in One Loudoun. Close to it all; Trader Joes, Restaurants, CVS. Includes use of Club House, Basketball Courts, Fitness Center, Pool, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts. Super clean.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VALansdowne, VABroadlands, VASterling, VABrambleton, VADulles Town Center, VACountryside, VA