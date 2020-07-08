44108 Gala Circle, Ashburn, VA 20147 Ashburn Village
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL. GORGEOUS 3 LVL TH W/ GARAGE BACKING TO TREES. SUN FILLED ROOMS. SS APPLIANCES. NEWER PAINT & CARPET. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN OPENS TO DECK. FORMAL DINING & STEP DOWN LIVING ROOM. GENEROUS SIZED BEDROOMS W/ VAULTED CEILINGS. HUGE MASTER BATH W/SEP SHOWER & TUB. LOWER LVL WITH FIREPLACE & WALK OUT TO AWESOME PATIO. RENT INCLUDES MEMBERSHIP TO ASHBURN VILLAGE SPORTS PAVILION
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
