Last updated November 21 2019 at 1:50 PM

44108 GALA CIRCLE

44108 Gala Circle · No Longer Available
Location

44108 Gala Circle, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL. GORGEOUS 3 LVL TH W/ GARAGE BACKING TO TREES. SUN FILLED ROOMS. SS APPLIANCES. NEWER PAINT & CARPET. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN OPENS TO DECK. FORMAL DINING & STEP DOWN LIVING ROOM. GENEROUS SIZED BEDROOMS W/ VAULTED CEILINGS. HUGE MASTER BATH W/SEP SHOWER & TUB. LOWER LVL WITH FIREPLACE & WALK OUT TO AWESOME PATIO. RENT INCLUDES MEMBERSHIP TO ASHBURN VILLAGE SPORTS PAVILION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44108 GALA CIRCLE have any available units?
44108 GALA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44108 GALA CIRCLE have?
Some of 44108 GALA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44108 GALA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
44108 GALA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44108 GALA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 44108 GALA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44108 GALA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 44108 GALA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 44108 GALA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44108 GALA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44108 GALA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 44108 GALA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 44108 GALA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 44108 GALA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 44108 GALA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44108 GALA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44108 GALA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44108 GALA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

