22 Apartments for rent in Ashburn, VA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Ashburn apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Ashburn
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Results within 5 miles of Ashburn
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
57 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
46 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,997
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
13 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,720
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1149 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,378
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Ashburn
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
83 Units Available
Exo
1897 Oracle Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,718
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1377 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Say hello to brilliant living at EXO, sophisticated Reston residences that light up your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
72 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
85 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
49 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,661
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
13 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
31 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,456
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,417
1450 sqft
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
City Guide for Ashburn, VA

This charming little town took its name from a little place called Ashburn Farms. Today, even though this city still has its share of beautiful green land, there isn't much indication anymore that this town ever had anything to do with farms. Interesting...

Ashburn, Virginia is one of those places that you think of when you imagine what it's like to live near Washington, DC. You picture green, rolling hills, lovely wooded trails, beautiful homes many of them vintage and even historic all minutes away from the concrete jungle of the big city. Ashburn is all this, and more, because it's also home to a number of major players in the tech world, with corporate offices for companies such as Verizon Business and AOL. Added to that, it's got Redskins Park, the training camp for the Washington Redskins and a mecca for thousands of football fans across the country. With a population of 43,511 (2010 Census), Ashburn has a sophisticated, cosmopolitan vibe all contained in a charming, old-world Virginia setting.

Having trouble with Craigslist Ashburn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Ashburn, VA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Ashburn apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Ashburn apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

