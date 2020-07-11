22 Apartments for rent in Ashburn, VA with move-in specials

This charming little town took its name from a little place called Ashburn Farms. Today, even though this city still has its share of beautiful green land, there isn't much indication anymore that this town ever had anything to do with farms. Interesting...

Ashburn, Virginia is one of those places that you think of when you imagine what it's like to live near Washington, DC. You picture green, rolling hills, lovely wooded trails, beautiful homes many of them vintage and even historic all minutes away from the concrete jungle of the big city. Ashburn is all this, and more, because it's also home to a number of major players in the tech world, with corporate offices for companies such as Verizon Business and AOL. Added to that, it's got Redskins Park, the training camp for the Washington Redskins and a mecca for thousands of football fans across the country. With a population of 43,511 (2010 Census), Ashburn has a sophisticated, cosmopolitan vibe all contained in a charming, old-world Virginia setting.

