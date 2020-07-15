/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:37 AM
12 Studio Apartments for rent in Ashburn, VA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
26 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
42 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Results within 5 miles of Ashburn
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
47 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$2,072
593 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
30 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,735
594 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
17 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,373
588 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Results within 10 miles of Ashburn
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
56 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,595
579 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
48 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,746
579 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
22 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,574
546 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,695
613 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
118 Units Available
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,685
670 sqft
Modern-industrial apartments with open floorplans, natural light and high-end finishes. Connected to on-site restaurants, cafes and meeting spots. Walking distance to Reston Town Center Metro and close to hiking and biking trails.
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
19960 FISHER AVE
19960 Fisher Avenue, Poolesville, MD
Studio
$1,000
Amazing opportunity in the heart of Poolesville!! Retail/office space available. Owner will entertain joint ventures with qualified principals. Very close to Poolesville HS. The Frederick Poole house is in the Heart of Poolesville.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
1920 ASSOCIATION DRIVE
1920 Association Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
$31,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1920 ASSOCIATION DRIVE in Reston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAshburn 3 BedroomsAshburn Accessible ApartmentsAshburn Apartments under $1,200Ashburn Apartments under $1,400Ashburn Apartments under $1,600
Ashburn Apartments under $1,800Ashburn Apartments with BalconyAshburn Apartments with GarageAshburn Apartments with GymAshburn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAshburn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAshburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA