All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE

44098 Tippecanoe Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Ashburn Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

44098 Tippecanoe Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
You'll LOVE this one car garage townhouse nestled in the charming community of Ashburn Village. Gorgeous townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Gourmet kitchen features 42" cabinets, granite countertops, and plenty of counter space for meal preparation. Open living at its finest-dining/family room combo. Lower level features a cozy gas fire place. Oversized deck is ideal for morning coffee. Premium lot backs to mature trees. Commuters dream- minutes from Toll Rd, Rt 28, Rt 7, future metro and Loudoun County Parkway. Wonderful community amenities including tot lots, tennis courts, community pool, lakes, and clubhouses. Steps away from lake Tippecanoe-take your own kayak and fish!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE have any available units?
44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE have?
Some of 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America