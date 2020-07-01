44098 TIPPECANOE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

You'll LOVE this one car garage townhouse nestled in the charming community of Ashburn Village. Gorgeous townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Gourmet kitchen features 42" cabinets, granite countertops, and plenty of counter space for meal preparation. Open living at its finest-dining/family room combo. Lower level features a cozy gas fire place. Oversized deck is ideal for morning coffee. Premium lot backs to mature trees. Commuters dream- minutes from Toll Rd, Rt 28, Rt 7, future metro and Loudoun County Parkway. Wonderful community amenities including tot lots, tennis courts, community pool, lakes, and clubhouses. Steps away from lake Tippecanoe-take your own kayak and fish!