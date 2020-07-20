44011 GALA CIRCLE

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION! Near One Loudoun!! Ashburn Village Community!!! **Gorgeous 3 Level TownHome, 3 BR/or 4 BR, 2.50 BA, 1 Car Garage, Back to Common area **Beautiful Upgraded/Updated: Custom painted, New Hardwood/Pergo Floors, New Windows, New Garage Door ~ Kitchen with New Cabinets and Granite Counter-Tops ~ Sun-room/Sitting Room/Breakfast with lots of windows ~ Family room off Kitchen can be used as Dining Room with Sliding Door Walk-Out to Large Deck - Great for Entertain ~ Dining Room/can be used as Office Overlook of Beautiful Formal Living Room ~ Rec Room at Lower Level can be used as 4th BR with Sliding Door Walk-Out to backyard ~ Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceilings and New Luxury Master Bath ~ Laundry Room on Bedroom Level. **Tenant to pay $100 repair deductible. **Available April 2nd ~ **Owner/Agent**Extra un-assigned Parking space in the Subdivision. **Enjoy AVCA - SPORTS PAVILION~ **Tenant Must Have Good Credit** ~ **Must See!!!