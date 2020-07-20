All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 44011 GALA CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
44011 GALA CIRCLE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:06 PM

44011 GALA CIRCLE

44011 Gala Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Ashburn Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

44011 Gala Circle, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION! Near One Loudoun!! Ashburn Village Community!!! **Gorgeous 3 Level TownHome, 3 BR/or 4 BR, 2.50 BA, 1 Car Garage, Back to Common area **Beautiful Upgraded/Updated: Custom painted, New Hardwood/Pergo Floors, New Windows, New Garage Door ~ Kitchen with New Cabinets and Granite Counter-Tops ~ Sun-room/Sitting Room/Breakfast with lots of windows ~ Family room off Kitchen can be used as Dining Room with Sliding Door Walk-Out to Large Deck - Great for Entertain ~ Dining Room/can be used as Office Overlook of Beautiful Formal Living Room ~ Rec Room at Lower Level can be used as 4th BR with Sliding Door Walk-Out to backyard ~ Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceilings and New Luxury Master Bath ~ Laundry Room on Bedroom Level. **Tenant to pay $100 repair deductible. **Available April 2nd ~ **Owner/Agent**Extra un-assigned Parking space in the Subdivision. **Enjoy AVCA - SPORTS PAVILION~ **Tenant Must Have Good Credit** ~ **Must See!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44011 GALA CIRCLE have any available units?
44011 GALA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44011 GALA CIRCLE have?
Some of 44011 GALA CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44011 GALA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
44011 GALA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44011 GALA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 44011 GALA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44011 GALA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 44011 GALA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 44011 GALA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44011 GALA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44011 GALA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 44011 GALA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 44011 GALA CIRCLE have accessible units?
Yes, 44011 GALA CIRCLE has accessible units.
Does 44011 GALA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 44011 GALA CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44011 GALA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44011 GALA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with GymsAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VASterling, VALake Ridge, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America