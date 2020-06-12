43313 FOYT TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 1-car garage Broadlands TH with finished basement and deck. Kitchen has granite counters and a large island with wood floors in kitchen and family room/stairs. The lower level has a finished rec room, full bath, and walk out to the yard. Enjoy Broadland community amenities to include clubhouse with fitness center and pools. Less than 2 miles to future Silver Line Metro and plenty of nearby restaurants and shopping. Pets considered on a case by case basis, and landlord will consider a 2 to 3 year