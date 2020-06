Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large, wide 2 car garage townhouse with SFH feel. Eat-in kitchen, island, SS appliances, family rm with gas fireplace, w/o to patio. Master suite with sitting rm, 2 large w/i closets, large mstr bath w/dual vanities, shower & separate soaking tub. Finished third lvl could be bedroom 4 or rec room. Great facilities of Ashburn Village. Sorry no pets. Will get some work addressed between tenants.