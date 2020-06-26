All apartments in Ashburn
20724 APOLLO TERRACE.
20724 APOLLO TERRACE

20724 Apollo Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20724 Apollo Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Spacious, 4 Bedroom 2Full 2 Half Bathrooms Fenced Yard & a Deck -Home with lot of privacy! Kitchen is brand new with stainless steel appliances, Main level hard wood floors~Spacious 3 Bedrooms upstairs~ Location Makes it so desirable!! Across from Large shopping Center & Ashburn Village Community center~ This home is More Than Perfect to Live in Available Today~ Get Before someone else does. Pets case by case PSR online application ~ Online $55 Processing Fee & $75 Repair Deductible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20724 APOLLO TERRACE have any available units?
20724 APOLLO TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20724 APOLLO TERRACE have?
Some of 20724 APOLLO TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20724 APOLLO TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20724 APOLLO TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20724 APOLLO TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20724 APOLLO TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 20724 APOLLO TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20724 APOLLO TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20724 APOLLO TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20724 APOLLO TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20724 APOLLO TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20724 APOLLO TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20724 APOLLO TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20724 APOLLO TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20724 APOLLO TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20724 APOLLO TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20724 APOLLO TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20724 APOLLO TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

