20431 CODMAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage media room ice maker

Classic contemporary end unit townhome in the heart of Loudoun County's new premier downtown. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery store, movie theatre, with additional entertainment options. Just 3 miles to Dulles Airport and minutes from major commuter routes such as routes 7 and 28. But let's talk about the house! With over 3400 square feet, this sunlit home offers an open floorplan, new carpet and paint throughout. The gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large center island opening to a large family room and a convenient rear walkout full-length deck. The main level has a full bedroom and bathroom and a spacious living area that walks out to the TWO car garage. The upper level has a great master suite with tons of natural light and a luxury master bathroom. This is One Loudoun! If you are not working with an agent, please reach out to me directly and I will help make arrangements to get you into the house. We'll leave closets and doors open, so you can move through the house with as light a "touch" as possible. THANKS!