20431 CODMAN DRIVE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

20431 CODMAN DRIVE

20431 Codman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20431 Codman Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
media room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Classic contemporary end unit townhome in the heart of Loudoun County's new premier downtown. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery store, movie theatre, with additional entertainment options. Just 3 miles to Dulles Airport and minutes from major commuter routes such as routes 7 and 28. But let's talk about the house! With over 3400 square feet, this sunlit home offers an open floorplan, new carpet and paint throughout. The gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large center island opening to a large family room and a convenient rear walkout full-length deck. The main level has a full bedroom and bathroom and a spacious living area that walks out to the TWO car garage. The upper level has a great master suite with tons of natural light and a luxury master bathroom. This is One Loudoun! If you are not working with an agent, please reach out to me directly and I will help make arrangements to get you into the house. We'll leave closets and doors open, so you can move through the house with as light a "touch" as possible. THANKS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20431 CODMAN DRIVE have any available units?
20431 CODMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20431 CODMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 20431 CODMAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20431 CODMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20431 CODMAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20431 CODMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20431 CODMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20431 CODMAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 20431 CODMAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 20431 CODMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20431 CODMAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20431 CODMAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 20431 CODMAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 20431 CODMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20431 CODMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20431 CODMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20431 CODMAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20431 CODMAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20431 CODMAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

