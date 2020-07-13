Apartment List
307 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Arlington, VA

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
33 Units Available
North Highland
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,660
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
945 sqft
Located in Arlington, VA, close to the Orange Line, I-66, shopping and restaurants. Residents enjoy 24-hour emergency maintenance, package receiving and free parking. Units feature updated kitchens, parquet floors and ample closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
65 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1277 sqft
Take a stroll down memory lane when less time was spent commuting to and from work, and more quality time was spent connecting to all the convenient comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Waverly Hills
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,461
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment living with on-site laundry and patio or balcony. Plus, the utilities are included. Located on Lee Highway, between Woodstock Park and Stratford Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Claremond
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,494
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
offers newly redesigned flats which include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in each apartment home.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
12 Units Available
Waverly Hills
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,345
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1005 sqft
A modern community with individually controlled heating and air. Near parks, shops and restaurants. Fully renovated with modern kitchens. On-site walking and biking trails, lots of parking, and open green space.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights - West
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,319
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,323
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful Harvey Hall Apartments. Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Nauck
Shelton
3215 24th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,319
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
749 sqft
Shelton Apartments Located in Nauck neighborhood of Arlington Virginia and is only minutes from fine restaurants, offices, shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
32 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights - West
Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,334
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful Key Gardens Apartments. Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
57 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,593
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1410 sqft
Conveniently situated just off Jefferson Davis Highway and close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Warm, elegant apartments with luxurious amenities. Pet-friendly and featuring a lovely pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
3 Units Available
Alcova Heights
Westmont Gardens Apartments
3860 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westmont Gardens Apartments in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
38 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Lenox Club
401 12th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,500
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1294 sqft
Located minutes from the Pentagon and shopping at Pentagon City. Special features, such as hardwood floors and in-unit fireplaces, abound in these deluxe 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents have access to lounge on penthouse level.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights - West
5310 8TH ROAD S
5310 8th Road South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
599 sqft
Immaculate 1 Bd/1Bth in heart of Arlington, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available August 1, 2020! The unit features updated stainless steel appliances, imported, high quality materials, hardwood floors throughout, designated parking space, and much

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
1320 FORT MYER DRIVE
1320 North Fort Myer Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
628 sqft
Spacious and BEAUTIFUL, WALK TO METRO condo>Wonderful Rosslyn location and easy access to GEORGETOWN, DC, CLARENDON, COURTHOUSE>Renovated unit w/plenty of light and mid-level treed view>Custom 2-Toned freshly painted throughout>Updated kitchen, nice

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Ridge
1200 S ARLINGTON RIDGE ROAD
1200 South Arlington Ridge Road, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,450
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Efficiency Apartment Available! All Utilities included except Cable/Internet and Phone if desired. Laundry easy inside access on second floor and card operated. Parking available in the back also included. Must purchase a decal.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Buckingham
235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE
235 North George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
Great one bedroom, one bath close to Ballston. Arlington Oaks is a fantastic community. Fitness Center, close to restaurants and shops. The unit has wood floors, gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher. Communal Washer/Dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Columbia Forest
4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230
4500 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 1 bedroom unit at the Brittany - Updated open kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile, living & dining areas have hardwood floors, large walk-in closet, great balcony. Great amenities like fitness center, outdoor pool, tennis courts.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
1200 N NASH STREET
1200 North Nash Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,500
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SUNNY FURNISHED STUDIO WITH WESTERN EXPOSURE. MOVE IN WITH JUST YOUR SUITCASE. ALL UTILITIES & ASSIGNED PARKING ARE INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE. TENANT PAYS FOR PHONE, INTERNET AND CABLE.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
1021 Arlingtown Blvd
1021 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,600
389 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECIAL LOW PRICE!!! $1600 a month, 3 month min. For leases 6 months or longer, $1500. Available NOW Fully furnished, all utilities included, studio apartment with view of Washington monument and Lincoln Memorial.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights South
1830 COLUMBIA PIKE #601
1830 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,400
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
"Location, location, location! Welcome home to your new studio in Arlington, a few feet from 395 and just across the bridge from D.C. Cherry hardwood floors in the unit. Sun filled and cozy apartment in the prime Columbia Pike neighborhood.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Aurora Highlands
702 22ND STREET S
702 22nd Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,200
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRIME LOCATION! WALK TO AMAZON'S HQ2 & CRYSTAL CITY METRO! This studio offers brand new floors, spacious kitchen w/ a private entrance.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Alcova Heights
3701 5TH STREET S
3701 5th Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,275
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities included w/rent. Bright, Spacious, L-shaped for separate Living & Sleeping. FEATURES: Large Walk in Closet, Secure Bldg. in Super Location. Quick Bus Ride(1.3 miles) to Ballston Metro. Outdoor Pool & Parking.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Nauck
3400 25TH STREET S
3400 25th Street South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
803 sqft
2 bedrooms 1 bath condo on a great location. Walking distance to Shirlington Village, restaurants and shops and Ballston mall.Close to I-95, bus stop and Metro/Subway station.

July 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Arlington rents decline sharply over the past month

Arlington rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,823 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,106 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Arlington over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arlington

    As rents have fallen moderately in Arlington, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arlington is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Virginia have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.5% in Virginia Beach and 0.5% in Norfolk.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $2,106 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Arlington fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Arlington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

