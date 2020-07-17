5667 W. Island Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Like-new townhome with 2,128 finished square feet above ground level. Open floor plan featuring a master suite with a walk-out balcony, double vanities and expansive closet space; large laundry room, pantry, and bedrooms (with walk-in closets); attached 2-car garage etc. Nice and new community, bordered by upscale homes and The Ridge Golf Course to the East. Enjoyable living, with NO yard work. Conveniently located near Bangerter Hwy and Mtn View Corridor.



Please review below criteria and contact Brad Boyce, Manager/Agent at 801-244-1375 to apply if qualified.

- The following requirements should be met to qualify (exceptions possible in limited situations) -

APPLICATION: Each adult must apply and consent to a credit/background check.

EMPLOYMENT: Stable employment for 6+ months. (Exceptions can be made for students, recent grads, self-employed applicants, etc.)

INCOME: Should exceed 3 x the rent (with sufficient debt-to-income ratios).

RENTAL/MORTGAGE HISTORY: No prior evictions or significant defaults.

CREDIT: 620+ credit score, with accounts current and no recent/pending bankruptcies.

CRIMINAL HISTORY: No convictions for crimes within the previous 7 years that would present any perceived threat to the owners, neighbors or the property.

OCCUPANCY: 2 people per bedroom. No more than 3 individual adults per home (unless related as immediate family members).

SUBSTANCE USE: Smoking, vaping, illegal drugs, drunkenness etc. prohibited.



(SF per county assessor. Applicants to verify all info - subject to change. Other terms and conditions may apply).