All apartments in West Valley City
Find more places like 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Valley City, UT
/
5667 W. Island Ridge Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:43 AM

5667 W. Island Ridge Drive

5667 Island Ridge Drive · (801) 244-1375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Valley City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5667 Island Ridge Drive, West Valley City, UT 84118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 30

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Like-new townhome with 2,128 finished square feet above ground level. Open floor plan featuring a master suite with a walk-out balcony, double vanities and expansive closet space; large laundry room, pantry, and bedrooms (with walk-in closets); attached 2-car garage etc. Nice and new community, bordered by upscale homes and The Ridge Golf Course to the East. Enjoyable living, with NO yard work. Conveniently located near Bangerter Hwy and Mtn View Corridor.

Please review below criteria and contact Brad Boyce, Manager/Agent at 801-244-1375 to apply if qualified.
- The following requirements should be met to qualify (exceptions possible in limited situations) -
APPLICATION: Each adult must apply and consent to a credit/background check.
EMPLOYMENT: Stable employment for 6+ months. (Exceptions can be made for students, recent grads, self-employed applicants, etc.)
INCOME: Should exceed 3 x the rent (with sufficient debt-to-income ratios).
RENTAL/MORTGAGE HISTORY: No prior evictions or significant defaults.
CREDIT: 620+ credit score, with accounts current and no recent/pending bankruptcies.
CRIMINAL HISTORY: No convictions for crimes within the previous 7 years that would present any perceived threat to the owners, neighbors or the property.
OCCUPANCY: 2 people per bedroom. No more than 3 individual adults per home (unless related as immediate family members).
SUBSTANCE USE: Smoking, vaping, illegal drugs, drunkenness etc. prohibited.

(SF per county assessor. Applicants to verify all info - subject to change. Other terms and conditions may apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive have any available units?
5667 W. Island Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5667 W. Island Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Valley City.
Does 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5667 W. Island Ridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S
West Valley City, UT 84119
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W
West Valley City, UT 84123
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd
West Valley City, UT 84123
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane
West Valley City, UT 84120
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive
West Valley City, UT 84128
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St
West Valley City, UT 84119
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S
West Valley City, UT 84119
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W
West Valley City, UT 84120

Similar Pages

West Valley City 1 BedroomsWest Valley City 2 Bedrooms
West Valley City Apartments with PoolsWest Valley City Dog Friendly Apartments
West Valley City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UT
Bountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

GrangerNorth Central Taylorsville
Granger East
Hunter East

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity