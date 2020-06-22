5340 West 3500 South

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in West Valley - Remodeled, secluded, 3 bed 2 bathroom home, available 06/10/2020. Close to many fast food restaurants, Salt Lake Community College, Vasa Fitness and much more, great location!



Features beautiful floors, clean carpet, lots of natural light and fresh air. Also offers stainless steel appliances, private washer and dryer, and off street parking.



Ready to move in! Rent: $1395/month, rent will increase to $1500/month if and when a garage is built during tenancy. Security Deposit: $1000.00, of which $200.00 shall be non-refundable. Utilities: Tenant will be responsible for putting power and gas in their name, water, sewer, and garbage will be back-charged. Landlord may also charge monthly pest control and/or insurance service fees unless you obtain renter’s insurance, ask for more information.



If you’re interested or feel this would be a perfect fit, don’t wait and contact our office today! To schedule a showing: Call 801-278-1111 and we will connect you with one of our leasing agents, or for your convenience after business hours, you can visit our website www.stonebrook.com/available-properties to self-schedule a showing or to contact us online or at no cost to you!



You can also use this website to apply and view what our minimum requirements are to be qualified for approval.

We are an equal housing company and we do not discriminate against source of income, race, religion, national origin, sex, or gender etc.



(RLNE5851468)