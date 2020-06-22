All apartments in West Valley City
5340 West 3500 South

5340 3500 South · (801) 278-1111
Location

5340 3500 South, West Valley City, UT 84120
Hunter East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5340 West 3500 South · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in West Valley - Remodeled, secluded, 3 bed 2 bathroom home, available 06/10/2020. Close to many fast food restaurants, Salt Lake Community College, Vasa Fitness and much more, great location!
 
Features beautiful floors, clean carpet, lots of natural light and fresh air. Also offers stainless steel appliances, private washer and dryer, and off street parking.
 
Ready to move in! Rent: $1395/month, rent will increase to $1500/month if and when a garage is built during tenancy. Security Deposit: $1000.00, of which $200.00 shall be non-refundable. Utilities: Tenant will be responsible for putting power and gas in their name, water, sewer, and garbage will be back-charged. Landlord may also charge monthly pest control and/or insurance service fees unless you obtain renter’s insurance, ask for more information.
 
If you’re interested or feel this would be a perfect fit, don’t wait and contact our office today! To schedule a showing: Call 801-278-1111 and we will connect you with one of our leasing agents, or for your convenience after business hours, you can visit our website www.stonebrook.com/available-properties to self-schedule a showing or to contact us online or at no cost to you!
 
You can also use this website to apply and view what our minimum requirements are to be qualified for approval.
We are an equal housing company and we do not discriminate against source of income, race, religion, national origin, sex, or gender etc.

(RLNE5851468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5340 West 3500 South have any available units?
5340 West 3500 South has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5340 West 3500 South have?
Some of 5340 West 3500 South's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5340 West 3500 South currently offering any rent specials?
5340 West 3500 South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 West 3500 South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5340 West 3500 South is pet friendly.
Does 5340 West 3500 South offer parking?
Yes, 5340 West 3500 South does offer parking.
Does 5340 West 3500 South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5340 West 3500 South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 West 3500 South have a pool?
No, 5340 West 3500 South does not have a pool.
Does 5340 West 3500 South have accessible units?
No, 5340 West 3500 South does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 West 3500 South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5340 West 3500 South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5340 West 3500 South have units with air conditioning?
No, 5340 West 3500 South does not have units with air conditioning.
