3935 W Crown Ave, West Valley City, UT 84120 Granger South
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Twin Home Built In 1997. Light and Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms. Extra Deep 2 Car Garage. Open Concept For Kitchen And Family Room. Vaulted Ceilings. Central Air. Nice Large Fenced Yard. Great Condition All Around. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 have any available units?
3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Valley City, UT.
What amenities does 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 have?
Some of 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 currently offering any rent specials?
3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 is not currently offering any rent specials.