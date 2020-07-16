3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Twin Home Built In 1997. Light and Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms. Extra Deep 2 Car Garage. Open Concept For Kitchen And Family Room. Vaulted Ceilings. Central Air. Nice Large Fenced Yard. Great Condition All Around. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300.