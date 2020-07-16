All apartments in West Valley City
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:01 AM

3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935

3935 W Crown Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3935 W Crown Ave, West Valley City, UT 84120
Granger South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Twin Home Built In 1997. Light and Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms. Extra Deep 2 Car Garage. Open Concept For Kitchen And Family Room. Vaulted Ceilings. Central Air. Nice Large Fenced Yard. Great Condition All Around. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 have any available units?
3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Valley City, UT.
What amenities does 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 have?
Some of 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 currently offering any rent specials?
3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 pet-friendly?
No, 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Valley City.
Does 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 offer parking?
Yes, 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 offers parking.
Does 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 have a pool?
No, 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 does not have a pool.
Does 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 have accessible units?
No, 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3935 W. Crown Ave. - 3935 has units with air conditioning.
