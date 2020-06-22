All apartments in West Valley City
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

3663 S 5600 W

3663 5600 West · (385) 282-4663
Location

3663 5600 West, West Valley City, UT 84120
Hunter East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1663 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
House- 3 bedroom, 1 Bath, Approx. 1663 Sq. Ft., Built in 1900
This Great Home includes a Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, and Oven, Family Room, Pergo Flooring in Entire Home, Ceiling Fans, Custom Blinds, Laundry Room with Hookups, and Slab Parking
No Smoking and Pets Negotiable
Renters Insurance Required
**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES*"
Rent -$1,800/Month Deposit $1,800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3663 S 5600 W have any available units?
3663 S 5600 W has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3663 S 5600 W have?
Some of 3663 S 5600 W's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3663 S 5600 W currently offering any rent specials?
3663 S 5600 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3663 S 5600 W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3663 S 5600 W is pet friendly.
Does 3663 S 5600 W offer parking?
Yes, 3663 S 5600 W does offer parking.
Does 3663 S 5600 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3663 S 5600 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3663 S 5600 W have a pool?
No, 3663 S 5600 W does not have a pool.
Does 3663 S 5600 W have accessible units?
No, 3663 S 5600 W does not have accessible units.
Does 3663 S 5600 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3663 S 5600 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 3663 S 5600 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3663 S 5600 W does not have units with air conditioning.
