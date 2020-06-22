3663 S 5600 W

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

House- 3 bedroom, 1 Bath, Approx. 1663 Sq. Ft., Built in 1900

This Great Home includes a Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, and Oven, Family Room, Pergo Flooring in Entire Home, Ceiling Fans, Custom Blinds, Laundry Room with Hookups, and Slab Parking

No Smoking and Pets Negotiable

Renters Insurance Required

**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES*"

Rent -$1,800/Month Deposit $1,800



"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent



For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124