3663 S 5600 W

Amenities
House- 3 bedroom, 1 Bath, Approx. 1663 Sq. Ft., Built in 1900
This Great Home includes a Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, and Oven, Family Room, Pergo Flooring in Entire Home, Ceiling Fans, Custom Blinds, Laundry Room with Hookups, and Slab Parking
No Smoking and Pets Negotiable
Renters Insurance Required
**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES*"
Rent -$1,800/Month Deposit $1,800
"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent
For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124