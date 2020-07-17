Amenities
3130 W 2865 S Available 09/07/20 LARGE, PET FRIENDLY HOME IS A MUST SEE!! - Large, pet friendly home located close to freeways and entertainment. The home has a great open floor plan. Large kitchen with long island. Great shaded deck off the dining room. There is a large fenced yard. There is parking in the garage for one car.
DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
NEXT SHOWING: THIS WILL BE AFTER CURRENT TENANT MOVES OUT.
PLEASE REVIEW OUR FULL RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS TO SEE IF WE WOULD BE A GOOD FIT FOR EACH OTHER HERE: www.mjapropertymanagement.com
YARD MAINTENANCE: Tenant is responsible for yard care including: weeding, watering, mowing and snow removal of public walkway in front of home.
UTILITIES TO BE PAID BY TENANT:
Gas and electricity will be put in tenant's name.
Water, sewer, and trash will be paid monthly in the amount of $85
PETS: Pets will be permitted with $35.00/mo. pet rent and $350.00 deposit per pet.
NOTE: Detached garage on property is not for tenants use
PROPERTY MANAGER
Linda Lisle
385-800-8571
Linda@mjare.com
(RLNE3261407)