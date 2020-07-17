Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3130 W 2865 S Available 09/07/20 LARGE, PET FRIENDLY HOME IS A MUST SEE!! - Large, pet friendly home located close to freeways and entertainment. The home has a great open floor plan. Large kitchen with long island. Great shaded deck off the dining room. There is a large fenced yard. There is parking in the garage for one car.

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

NEXT SHOWING: THIS WILL BE AFTER CURRENT TENANT MOVES OUT.



PLEASE REVIEW OUR FULL RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS TO SEE IF WE WOULD BE A GOOD FIT FOR EACH OTHER HERE: www.mjapropertymanagement.com



YARD MAINTENANCE: Tenant is responsible for yard care including: weeding, watering, mowing and snow removal of public walkway in front of home.



UTILITIES TO BE PAID BY TENANT:

Gas and electricity will be put in tenant's name.

Water, sewer, and trash will be paid monthly in the amount of $85



PETS: Pets will be permitted with $35.00/mo. pet rent and $350.00 deposit per pet.



NOTE: Detached garage on property is not for tenants use



PROPERTY MANAGER

Linda Lisle

385-800-8571

Linda@mjare.com



(RLNE3261407)