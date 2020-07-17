All apartments in West Valley City
Home
/
West Valley City, UT
/
3130 W 2865 S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3130 W 2865 S

3130 2865 South · No Longer Available
Location

3130 2865 South, West Valley City, UT 84119
Granger North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3130 W 2865 S Available 09/07/20 LARGE, PET FRIENDLY HOME IS A MUST SEE!! - Large, pet friendly home located close to freeways and entertainment. The home has a great open floor plan. Large kitchen with long island. Great shaded deck off the dining room. There is a large fenced yard. There is parking in the garage for one car.
DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
NEXT SHOWING: THIS WILL BE AFTER CURRENT TENANT MOVES OUT.

PLEASE REVIEW OUR FULL RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS TO SEE IF WE WOULD BE A GOOD FIT FOR EACH OTHER HERE: www.mjapropertymanagement.com

YARD MAINTENANCE: Tenant is responsible for yard care including: weeding, watering, mowing and snow removal of public walkway in front of home.

UTILITIES TO BE PAID BY TENANT:
Gas and electricity will be put in tenant's name.
Water, sewer, and trash will be paid monthly in the amount of $85

PETS: Pets will be permitted with $35.00/mo. pet rent and $350.00 deposit per pet.

NOTE: Detached garage on property is not for tenants use

PROPERTY MANAGER
Linda Lisle
385-800-8571
Linda@mjare.com

(RLNE3261407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 W 2865 S have any available units?
3130 W 2865 S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Valley City, UT.
Is 3130 W 2865 S currently offering any rent specials?
3130 W 2865 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 W 2865 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 W 2865 S is pet friendly.
Does 3130 W 2865 S offer parking?
Yes, 3130 W 2865 S offers parking.
Does 3130 W 2865 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 W 2865 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 W 2865 S have a pool?
No, 3130 W 2865 S does not have a pool.
Does 3130 W 2865 S have accessible units?
No, 3130 W 2865 S does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 W 2865 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 W 2865 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3130 W 2865 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3130 W 2865 S does not have units with air conditioning.
