9639 S Villa Springs Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Double Master, Amazing Community! - Beautifully upgraded town home with new carpet and new paint! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances with modern cabinets and large windows. Upstairs features a double master layout! Each suite includes private bathrooms and walk in closets with shelving in each. One master even includes french doors that lead out to a private balcony! Washer/dryer hooks ups on same level as bedrooms. Tandem 2-car garage with extra storage and a back patio for your entertaining needs. Community features clubhouse, gym, pool, hot tub, and walking paths. Great access to shopping, dining, entertainment, I-15 & more. Inquire or apply online at https://www.rhomepm.com/listings/detail/992837c0-6cec-44ac-8a31-f914ee98ce7c or visit us at https://www.rhomepm.com/ for more properties.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831671)