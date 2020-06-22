All apartments in Sandy
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9639 S Villa Springs Cove

9639 Villa Springs Cv · No Longer Available
Location

9639 Villa Springs Cv, Sandy, UT 84070
Sandy Civic Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Double Master, Amazing Community! - Beautifully upgraded town home with new carpet and new paint! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances with modern cabinets and large windows. Upstairs features a double master layout! Each suite includes private bathrooms and walk in closets with shelving in each. One master even includes french doors that lead out to a private balcony! Washer/dryer hooks ups on same level as bedrooms. Tandem 2-car garage with extra storage and a back patio for your entertaining needs. Community features clubhouse, gym, pool, hot tub, and walking paths. Great access to shopping, dining, entertainment, I-15 & more. Inquire or apply online at https://www.rhomepm.com/listings/detail/992837c0-6cec-44ac-8a31-f914ee98ce7c or visit us at https://www.rhomepm.com/ for more properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9639 S Villa Springs Cove have any available units?
9639 S Villa Springs Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy, UT.
What amenities does 9639 S Villa Springs Cove have?
Some of 9639 S Villa Springs Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9639 S Villa Springs Cove currently offering any rent specials?
9639 S Villa Springs Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9639 S Villa Springs Cove pet-friendly?
No, 9639 S Villa Springs Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 9639 S Villa Springs Cove offer parking?
Yes, 9639 S Villa Springs Cove does offer parking.
Does 9639 S Villa Springs Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9639 S Villa Springs Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9639 S Villa Springs Cove have a pool?
Yes, 9639 S Villa Springs Cove has a pool.
Does 9639 S Villa Springs Cove have accessible units?
No, 9639 S Villa Springs Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 9639 S Villa Springs Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 9639 S Villa Springs Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9639 S Villa Springs Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 9639 S Villa Springs Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
