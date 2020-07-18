All apartments in Sandy
Find more places like 204 E 8920 S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy, UT
/
204 E 8920 S
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

204 E 8920 S

204 East 8920 South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

204 East 8920 South, Sandy, UT 84070
Historic Sandy

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction Town home in the Heart of Sandy - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Town home.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.

Walking distance to TRAX station

Close to shopping, transit, parks, and recreation. Access to I-15, hiking/biking/walking trails.

Open floor plan

Stainless steel appliances.

Granite countertops

Two-toned upgraded kitchen cabinets

Hard surface floors in main living area.

Upgraded carpets

Large laundry room on bedroom floor level

Vaulted master suite with huge walk-in closet

Two Car attached garage with enough driveway space for two more cars.

Large balcony off master bedroom

Fully finished basement with family room, bedroom and full bathroom.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 E 8920 S have any available units?
204 E 8920 S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy, UT.
What amenities does 204 E 8920 S have?
Some of 204 E 8920 S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 E 8920 S currently offering any rent specials?
204 E 8920 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 E 8920 S pet-friendly?
No, 204 E 8920 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 204 E 8920 S offer parking?
Yes, 204 E 8920 S offers parking.
Does 204 E 8920 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 E 8920 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 E 8920 S have a pool?
No, 204 E 8920 S does not have a pool.
Does 204 E 8920 S have accessible units?
No, 204 E 8920 S does not have accessible units.
Does 204 E 8920 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 E 8920 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 E 8920 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 E 8920 S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive
Sandy, UT 84070
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way
Sandy, UT 84092
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr
Sandy, UT 84070
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr
Sandy, UT 84070
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln
Sandy, UT 84070
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S
Sandy, UT 84094
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive
Sandy, UT 84094
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr
Sandy, UT 84070

Similar Pages

Sandy 1 BedroomsSandy 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Apartments with PoolsSandy Dog Friendly Apartments
Sandy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sandy Civic Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College