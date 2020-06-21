Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool

175 W Albion Village Way #306 Available 07/07/20 3 Bd 2 Bath Condo in Sandy with Views - Great Location. 3rd Floor Unit with Spectacular Mountain & Valley Views.



Large Open Living Area with Walk-Out Balcony. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances. Dining Area. Separate Laundry Room complete with Washer & Dryer (not warranted).



Master Bedroom has Private Bath and 2 Closets. 2 More Bedrooms and 1 More Full Bath.



Rent $1425 with Incentive. Deposit $1425. Tenant Pays Power & Gas. 1 Small Pet (under 20 lbs, breed restrictive) Allowed with $500 Pet Deposit and $25 Monthly Pet Fee. NO Smokers.



Albion Village HOA Includes: Pool, Club House, Exercise Room, Snow Removal, Water/Sewer/Trash. Close to Parks, Walking Trails & Shopping



FOR PRIVATE SHOWING CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR YOU MAY VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.



*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.



M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070

Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED



