All apartments in Sandy
Find more places like 175 W Albion Village Way #306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy, UT
/
175 W Albion Village Way #306
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

175 W Albion Village Way #306

175 Albion Village Way · (801) 837-3732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy
See all
Sandy Civic Center
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

175 Albion Village Way, Sandy, UT 84070
Sandy Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 175 W Albion Village Way #306 · Avail. Jul 7

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
175 W Albion Village Way #306 Available 07/07/20 3 Bd 2 Bath Condo in Sandy with Views - Great Location. 3rd Floor Unit with Spectacular Mountain & Valley Views.

Large Open Living Area with Walk-Out Balcony. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances. Dining Area. Separate Laundry Room complete with Washer & Dryer (not warranted).

Master Bedroom has Private Bath and 2 Closets. 2 More Bedrooms and 1 More Full Bath.

Rent $1425 with Incentive. Deposit $1425. Tenant Pays Power & Gas. 1 Small Pet (under 20 lbs, breed restrictive) Allowed with $500 Pet Deposit and $25 Monthly Pet Fee. NO Smokers.

Albion Village HOA Includes: Pool, Club House, Exercise Room, Snow Removal, Water/Sewer/Trash. Close to Parks, Walking Trails & Shopping

FOR PRIVATE SHOWING CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR YOU MAY VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.

*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.

M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070
Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED

(RLNE4839343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 W Albion Village Way #306 have any available units?
175 W Albion Village Way #306 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 175 W Albion Village Way #306 have?
Some of 175 W Albion Village Way #306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 W Albion Village Way #306 currently offering any rent specials?
175 W Albion Village Way #306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 W Albion Village Way #306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 W Albion Village Way #306 is pet friendly.
Does 175 W Albion Village Way #306 offer parking?
No, 175 W Albion Village Way #306 does not offer parking.
Does 175 W Albion Village Way #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 W Albion Village Way #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 W Albion Village Way #306 have a pool?
Yes, 175 W Albion Village Way #306 has a pool.
Does 175 W Albion Village Way #306 have accessible units?
No, 175 W Albion Village Way #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 175 W Albion Village Way #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 W Albion Village Way #306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 W Albion Village Way #306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 W Albion Village Way #306 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 175 W Albion Village Way #306?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive
Sandy, UT 84094
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln
Sandy, UT 84070
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way
Sandy, UT 84092
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S
Sandy, UT 84094
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr
Sandy, UT 84070
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive
Sandy, UT 84070
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr
Sandy, UT 84070

Similar Pages

Sandy 1 BedroomsSandy 2 Bedrooms
Sandy 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSandy Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sandy Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UT
Pleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

EdgemontCrescent White Willow
Sandy Civic Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity