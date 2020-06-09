All apartments in Sandy
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

1528 E 8640 S

1528 8640 South · (435) 494-2495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1528 8640 South, Sandy, UT 84093
Falcon Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1528 E 8640 S · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bed 1 Bathroom Basement Apartment in Sandy - This is a great basement apartment that comes with a large kitchen and dining room area. The apartment comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, and fridge/freezer. $150 flat rate monthly utility fee. Convenient to all stores, pharmacy, highways, parks, and restaurants.

NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

Application Fees: $35/person
Rent: $1400
Deposit: $1400 *
Lease Initiation Fee: $150
Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history
**Renters insurance is required

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4764504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1528 E 8640 S have any available units?
1528 E 8640 S has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1528 E 8640 S have?
Some of 1528 E 8640 S's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 E 8640 S currently offering any rent specials?
1528 E 8640 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 E 8640 S pet-friendly?
No, 1528 E 8640 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 1528 E 8640 S offer parking?
No, 1528 E 8640 S does not offer parking.
Does 1528 E 8640 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 E 8640 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 E 8640 S have a pool?
No, 1528 E 8640 S does not have a pool.
Does 1528 E 8640 S have accessible units?
No, 1528 E 8640 S does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 E 8640 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 E 8640 S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 E 8640 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 E 8640 S does not have units with air conditioning.

