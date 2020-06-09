1528 E 8640 S.

Amenities
3 Bed 1 Bathroom Basement Apartment in Sandy - This is a great basement apartment that comes with a large kitchen and dining room area. The apartment comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, and fridge/freezer. $150 flat rate monthly utility fee. Convenient to all stores, pharmacy, highways, parks, and restaurants.
NO PETS. NO SMOKING.
Application Fees: $35/person
Rent: $1400
Deposit: $1400 *
Lease Initiation Fee: $150
Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history
**Renters insurance is required
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate
(RLNE4764504)