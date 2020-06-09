1528 E 8640 S.

Amenities

dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

3 Bed 1 Bathroom Basement Apartment in Sandy - This is a great basement apartment that comes with a large kitchen and dining room area. The apartment comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, and fridge/freezer. $150 flat rate monthly utility fee. Convenient to all stores, pharmacy, highways, parks, and restaurants.



NO PETS. NO SMOKING.



Application Fees: $35/person

Rent: $1400

Deposit: $1400 *

Lease Initiation Fee: $150

Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)



* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history

**Renters insurance is required



Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4764504)