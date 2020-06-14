147 Apartments for rent in Taylorsville, UT with gym

Apartment List
$
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Taylorsville East
67 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Taylorsville East
8 Units Available
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and fireplaces. Ample community offerings, including a pool and fitness studio. Near I-15 for an easy commute. Close to Taylorsville Town Center for shopping and dining.
4 Units Available
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1227 sqft
Mulberry Park offers a warm neighborhood setting. At Mulberry Park, you'll discover all the comforts and conveniences you expect.
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$877
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
North Central Taylorsville
22 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Millcreek
10 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
$
Westbrook
33 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
South Salt Lake City
28 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$795
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Murray North
17 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Granger East
19 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
$
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Murray North
17 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,098
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Granger
24 Units Available
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
South Salt Lake City
5 Units Available
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$760
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
237 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
614 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.

Prairie - Park
1 Unit Available
6937 Florentine Way
6937 Florentine Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
(Currently occupied! Call for showings!!) If you are looking for a great 3 bedroom 2.
Hunter East
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Central Hunter
21 Units Available
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$926
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Granger
12 Units Available
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Taylorsville, UT

Its nicknamed "Utahs Centennial City" because it officially became a city 100 years after Utah became a state!

Taylorsville is a city in Salt Lake County, Utah with a population of around 58,657. Its made up of a few historic communities in the Salt Lake Valley, and it didnt actually become a city until 1996, 100 years after Utah became a state! Because of a dried up fault line running under the city and the salt from breaking down rock deposits all over, the soil is alkaline, meaning that its not possible to farm or work the land in any way. If you can't farm, what is one to do in Taylorsville? It has a super interesting history, dating back to the Mormon pioneer settlers in 1848 and rumors of Spanish missionaries visiting the area as early at the 1600s! It played a large role during World War II as a shelter and base to soldiers and civilians and then in the 80s a Wal-mart was built, ushering the town properly into the 20th century. Now its a quiet town filled with mountain trails and beautiful scenic views--let the country roads take you home to Taylorsville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Taylorsville, UT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Taylorsville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

