147 Apartments for rent in Taylorsville, UT with gym

Its nicknamed "Utahs Centennial City" because it officially became a city 100 years after Utah became a state!

Taylorsville is a city in Salt Lake County, Utah with a population of around 58,657. Its made up of a few historic communities in the Salt Lake Valley, and it didnt actually become a city until 1996, 100 years after Utah became a state! Because of a dried up fault line running under the city and the salt from breaking down rock deposits all over, the soil is alkaline, meaning that its not possible to farm or work the land in any way. If you can't farm, what is one to do in Taylorsville? It has a super interesting history, dating back to the Mormon pioneer settlers in 1848 and rumors of Spanish missionaries visiting the area as early at the 1600s! It played a large role during World War II as a shelter and base to soldiers and civilians and then in the 80s a Wal-mart was built, ushering the town properly into the 20th century. Now its a quiet town filled with mountain trails and beautiful scenic views--let the country roads take you home to Taylorsville. See more