17 Apartments for rent in Clearfield, UT with gym

Clearfield, UT: Birthplace of Nolan Bushwell, the founder of Atari, Inc. and Chuck E. Cheese Pizza. Talk about a good time!

Clearfield is a city in Northern Utah that was settled in 1877. With a population of 30,112, it is a sizeable town, but it didn't experience much growth until the Hill Air Force Base was built in the 1940s. Since then, it has been a steadily growing town that is known for being a peaceful and quiet home for its residents.