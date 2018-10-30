1008 Tally Ho St..

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Awesome 3 Bedroom in Salt Lake! - Come see this beautifully remodeled front unit of the duplex in Salt Lake. This home features all the essential kitchen appliances, spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, covered parking, cozy fireplace and washer/dryer hookups for your convenience! Come see the new wood flooring and all the cool additions made to this charming home. Close to freeway access, schools, parks and more. To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour on this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009 If this home is occupied we will coordinate showing times with the current tenants.



UTILITIES: Tenants pay 50% of utilities



PET RULE: **No Pets** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com Save time by reviewing our rental criteria at www.bwprentals.com/qualify



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application

* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office



SECURITY DEPOSIT:

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1525 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



(RLNE2592463)