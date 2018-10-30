All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1008 Tally Ho St.

1008 Tally Ho Drive · (801) 980-2009
Location

1008 Tally Ho Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Rose Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 Tally Ho St. · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome 3 Bedroom in Salt Lake! - Come see this beautifully remodeled front unit of the duplex in Salt Lake. This home features all the essential kitchen appliances, spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, covered parking, cozy fireplace and washer/dryer hookups for your convenience! Come see the new wood flooring and all the cool additions made to this charming home. Close to freeway access, schools, parks and more. To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour on this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009 If this home is occupied we will coordinate showing times with the current tenants.

UTILITIES: Tenants pay 50% of utilities

PET RULE: **No Pets** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com Save time by reviewing our rental criteria at www.bwprentals.com/qualify

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application
* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1525 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2592463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1008 Tally Ho St. have any available units?
1008 Tally Ho St. has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Tally Ho St. have?
Some of 1008 Tally Ho St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Tally Ho St. currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Tally Ho St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Tally Ho St. pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Tally Ho St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 1008 Tally Ho St. offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Tally Ho St. does offer parking.
Does 1008 Tally Ho St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Tally Ho St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Tally Ho St. have a pool?
No, 1008 Tally Ho St. does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Tally Ho St. have accessible units?
No, 1008 Tally Ho St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Tally Ho St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 Tally Ho St. does not have units with dishwashers.

