Home
/
Orem, UT
/
983 N. 900 W.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

983 N. 900 W.

983 North 900 West · (801) 369-3000
Location

983 North 900 West, Orem, UT 84057
Bonneville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 983 N. 900 W. · Avail. Jul 11

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
983 N. 900 W. Available 07/11/20 Italian Villages - Segrato Townhome - Come see this beautiful row-end 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome with the most desired floor plan in Italian Villages! The master bedroom is located on the main floor, which is primarily what makes this floor plan unique. Features include an upstairs loft and a spacious basement. Basic cable and internet are included in the rental price. Tenants pay for water, sewer, garbage, gas, and electricity separately. (Occupied until 6/30/2020. Showings must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 983 N. 900 W. have any available units?
983 N. 900 W. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 983 N. 900 W. currently offering any rent specials?
983 N. 900 W. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 983 N. 900 W. pet-friendly?
No, 983 N. 900 W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 983 N. 900 W. offer parking?
No, 983 N. 900 W. does not offer parking.
Does 983 N. 900 W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 983 N. 900 W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 983 N. 900 W. have a pool?
No, 983 N. 900 W. does not have a pool.
Does 983 N. 900 W. have accessible units?
No, 983 N. 900 W. does not have accessible units.
Does 983 N. 900 W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 983 N. 900 W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 983 N. 900 W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 983 N. 900 W. does not have units with air conditioning.
