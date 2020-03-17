Amenities

983 N. 900 W. Available 07/11/20 Italian Villages - Segrato Townhome - Come see this beautiful row-end 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome with the most desired floor plan in Italian Villages! The master bedroom is located on the main floor, which is primarily what makes this floor plan unique. Features include an upstairs loft and a spacious basement. Basic cable and internet are included in the rental price. Tenants pay for water, sewer, garbage, gas, and electricity separately. (Occupied until 6/30/2020. Showings must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.)



No Pets Allowed



