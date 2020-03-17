All apartments in Orem
Find more places like 1509 S 630 W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orem, UT
/
1509 S 630 W
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:29 AM

1509 S 630 W

1509 S 630 W · (385) 282-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orem
See all
Sunset Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1509 S 630 W, Orem, UT 84058
Sunset Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage.This home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, office space, double oven and many more. Club house with pool, beach volley ball. Close to shopping centers, restaurants.

No Smoking and No Pets

Renters Liability Required

**TENANT TO PAY ELECTRIC AND GAS**

"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 S 630 W have any available units?
1509 S 630 W has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1509 S 630 W have?
Some of 1509 S 630 W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 S 630 W currently offering any rent specials?
1509 S 630 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 S 630 W pet-friendly?
No, 1509 S 630 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 1509 S 630 W offer parking?
Yes, 1509 S 630 W does offer parking.
Does 1509 S 630 W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 S 630 W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 S 630 W have a pool?
Yes, 1509 S 630 W has a pool.
Does 1509 S 630 W have accessible units?
No, 1509 S 630 W does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 S 630 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 S 630 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 S 630 W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1509 S 630 W has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1509 S 630 W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St
Orem, UT 84057
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd
Orem, UT 84058
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln
Orem, UT 84058
Midtown 360
360 S State St
Orem, UT 84058
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S
Orem, UT 84058

Similar Pages

Orem 1 BedroomsOrem 2 Bedrooms
Orem Apartments with ParkingOrem Dog Friendly Apartments
Orem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTLehi, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset HeightsCherry Hill
Bonneville
Lakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity