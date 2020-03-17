1509 S 630 W

Amenities
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage.This home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, office space, double oven and many more. Club house with pool, beach volley ball. Close to shopping centers, restaurants.
No Smoking and No Pets
Renters Liability Required
**TENANT TO PAY ELECTRIC AND GAS**
"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent
For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124