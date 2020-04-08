All apartments in Millcreek
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

822 E Apple Park Pl

822 Apple Park Way · (435) 494-2495
Location

822 Apple Park Way, Millcreek, UT 84106
Millcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 822 E Apple Park Pl · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bed 3 Bath home in Great Neighborhood - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in a quiet neighborhood with total backyard privacy. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Great yard, front porch and 2 car garage. Water, sewer, trash included. Gas & electric are the responsibility of the tenant.
No cats. Dogs friendly. NO SMOKING.

Application Fees: $35/person
Rent: $2400
Deposit: $2400*
Lease Initiation Fee: $150
Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history
**Renters insurance is required
***Additional fees for Pets may be assessed on a per property basis

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate. Contact Brendon Porter for a showing (435) 494-2495.

(RLNE5849032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 E Apple Park Pl have any available units?
822 E Apple Park Pl has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 822 E Apple Park Pl have?
Some of 822 E Apple Park Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 E Apple Park Pl currently offering any rent specials?
822 E Apple Park Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 E Apple Park Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 E Apple Park Pl is pet friendly.
Does 822 E Apple Park Pl offer parking?
Yes, 822 E Apple Park Pl does offer parking.
Does 822 E Apple Park Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 E Apple Park Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 E Apple Park Pl have a pool?
No, 822 E Apple Park Pl does not have a pool.
Does 822 E Apple Park Pl have accessible units?
No, 822 E Apple Park Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 822 E Apple Park Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 E Apple Park Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 E Apple Park Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 E Apple Park Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
