822 E Apple Park Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bed 3 Bath home in Great Neighborhood - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in a quiet neighborhood with total backyard privacy. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Great yard, front porch and 2 car garage. Water, sewer, trash included. Gas & electric are the responsibility of the tenant.

No cats. Dogs friendly. NO SMOKING.



Application Fees: $35/person

Rent: $2400

Deposit: $2400*

Lease Initiation Fee: $150

Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)



* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history

**Renters insurance is required

***Additional fees for Pets may be assessed on a per property basis



Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate. Contact Brendon Porter for a showing (435) 494-2495.



(RLNE5849032)