822 E Apple Park Pl

Amenities
4 Bed 3 Bath home in Great Neighborhood - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in a quiet neighborhood with total backyard privacy. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Great yard, front porch and 2 car garage. Water, sewer, trash included. Gas & electric are the responsibility of the tenant.
No cats. Dogs friendly. NO SMOKING.
Application Fees: $35/person
Rent: $2400
Deposit: $2400*
Lease Initiation Fee: $150
Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history
**Renters insurance is required
***Additional fees for Pets may be assessed on a per property basis
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate. Contact Brendon Porter for a showing (435) 494-2495.
(RLNE5849032)