Home
/
Temple, TX
/
7708 Honeysuckle Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

7708 Honeysuckle Dr

7708 Honeysuckle · (254) 207-0540
Location

7708 Honeysuckle, Temple, TX 76502

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY UPDATED 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Belton ISD. Features include: new paint throughout, wood burning fireplace in living room, new flooring, granite countertops, brand new kitchen appliances, sprinkler system, new sod, covered backyard patio and fenced yard. This single family home is minutes from Baylor Scott & White, 317, and Airport Rd. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. A 24 month initial lease is required for this home. *Pictures may be prior to current tenant*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 Honeysuckle Dr have any available units?
7708 Honeysuckle Dr has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 7708 Honeysuckle Dr have?
Some of 7708 Honeysuckle Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 Honeysuckle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7708 Honeysuckle Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 Honeysuckle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7708 Honeysuckle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7708 Honeysuckle Dr offer parking?
No, 7708 Honeysuckle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7708 Honeysuckle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7708 Honeysuckle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 Honeysuckle Dr have a pool?
No, 7708 Honeysuckle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7708 Honeysuckle Dr have accessible units?
No, 7708 Honeysuckle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 Honeysuckle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7708 Honeysuckle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
