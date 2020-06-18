7708 Honeysuckle Dr

Amenities

NEWLY UPDATED 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Belton ISD. Features include: new paint throughout, wood burning fireplace in living room, new flooring, granite countertops, brand new kitchen appliances, sprinkler system, new sod, covered backyard patio and fenced yard. This single family home is minutes from Baylor Scott & White, 317, and Airport Rd. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. A 24 month initial lease is required for this home. *Pictures may be prior to current tenant*