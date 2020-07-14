All apartments in Temple
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

Villas on the Hill

2510 S 31st St · (254) 848-6952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX 76504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2310 · Avail. Aug 10

$943

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 2211 · Avail. Sep 1

$943

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 2318 · Avail. Sep 8

$968

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2208 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,471

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Unit 6212 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,566

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Unit 3107 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,596

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas on the Hill.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
accessible
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
media room
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome home to the comfort and convenience of Villas On The Hill. We offer the perfect blend of community and apartment amenities that creates an atmosphere of ease. Our community amenities include a 24 hour sparkling infinity-edge pool with tanning deck, 24 hour fitness center, 24 hour clubhouse with free refreshments, a putting green & washers court, garages and covered parking available. An Outdoor social lounge with fire pit and gas grills. Lighted pedestrian cross walk 3 minutes to Scott & White main campus. We are close to shopping, dining and entertainment and have easy access to I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet or $400 for the 2 pets.
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10 - $20
restrictions: Aggressive breads are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for our complete parking policy. Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $125/month, Carport: $40/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Villas on the Hill have any available units?
Villas on the Hill has 15 units available starting at $943 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas on the Hill have?
Some of Villas on the Hill's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas on the Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Villas on the Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas on the Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas on the Hill is pet friendly.
Does Villas on the Hill offer parking?
Yes, Villas on the Hill offers parking.
Does Villas on the Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas on the Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas on the Hill have a pool?
Yes, Villas on the Hill has a pool.
Does Villas on the Hill have accessible units?
Yes, Villas on the Hill has accessible units.
Does Villas on the Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas on the Hill has units with dishwashers.

