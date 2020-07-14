Villas on the Hill.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet or $400 for the 2 pets.
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10 - $20
restrictions: Aggressive breads are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for our complete parking policy. Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $125/month, Carport: $40/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month