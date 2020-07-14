Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage cats allowed accessible carport cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe media room

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome home to the comfort and convenience of Villas On The Hill. We offer the perfect blend of community and apartment amenities that creates an atmosphere of ease. Our community amenities include a 24 hour sparkling infinity-edge pool with tanning deck, 24 hour fitness center, 24 hour clubhouse with free refreshments, a putting green & washers court, garages and covered parking available. An Outdoor social lounge with fire pit and gas grills. Lighted pedestrian cross walk 3 minutes to Scott & White main campus. We are close to shopping, dining and entertainment and have easy access to I-35.