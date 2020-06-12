All apartments in Selma
Last updated March 19 2019

13623 Evans Road

13623 Old Evans Road · No Longer Available
Location

13623 Old Evans Road, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
pool
pool table
24hr gym
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
Community Amenities-
BBQ/Picnic Area
Business Center
Package Receiving
Sundeck
24-Hour Health Club
Bark Park
Billiards and Clubroom
Controlled Access Community
Cyber Cafe (MAC & PC)
Disability Access
Door to Door Trash Service
Free WiFi in Common Areas
Garages
On Site Maintenance
Outdoor Kitchens with Grills
Resort Style Swimming Pool with Graduated Entry

Apartment Amenities-
Furnished
Refrigerator
View
Balcony or Patio
Breakfast Bars *
Built-in Bookcases *
Deck
Dining Rooms or Eat In Kitchens
Dishwashers
Granite *
Hardwood Floors *
Kitchen Islands *
Large Closets
Stainless Steel Appliances *
Storage
Washer and Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13623 Evans Road have any available units?
13623 Evans Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 13623 Evans Road have?
Some of 13623 Evans Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13623 Evans Road currently offering any rent specials?
13623 Evans Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13623 Evans Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13623 Evans Road is pet friendly.
Does 13623 Evans Road offer parking?
Yes, 13623 Evans Road offers parking.
Does 13623 Evans Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13623 Evans Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13623 Evans Road have a pool?
Yes, 13623 Evans Road has a pool.
Does 13623 Evans Road have accessible units?
Yes, 13623 Evans Road has accessible units.
Does 13623 Evans Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13623 Evans Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13623 Evans Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13623 Evans Road does not have units with air conditioning.
