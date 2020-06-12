Community Amenities- BBQ/Picnic Area Business Center Package Receiving Sundeck 24-Hour Health Club Bark Park Billiards and Clubroom Controlled Access Community Cyber Cafe (MAC & PC) Disability Access Door to Door Trash Service Free WiFi in Common Areas Garages On Site Maintenance Outdoor Kitchens with Grills Resort Style Swimming Pool with Graduated Entry
Apartment Amenities- Furnished Refrigerator View Balcony or Patio Breakfast Bars * Built-in Bookcases * Deck Dining Rooms or Eat In Kitchens Dishwashers Granite * Hardwood Floors * Kitchen Islands * Large Closets Stainless Steel Appliances * Storage Washer and Dryer Connections
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13623 Evans Road have any available units?
13623 Evans Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 13623 Evans Road have?
Some of 13623 Evans Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13623 Evans Road currently offering any rent specials?
13623 Evans Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13623 Evans Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13623 Evans Road is pet friendly.
Does 13623 Evans Road offer parking?
Yes, 13623 Evans Road offers parking.
Does 13623 Evans Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13623 Evans Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13623 Evans Road have a pool?
Yes, 13623 Evans Road has a pool.
Does 13623 Evans Road have accessible units?
Yes, 13623 Evans Road has accessible units.
Does 13623 Evans Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13623 Evans Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13623 Evans Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13623 Evans Road does not have units with air conditioning.