Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Seguin, TX with garage

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
18 Units Available
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1305 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour gym, sauna, pool and pool table. Located close to shopping like Jud's Food Stores and restaurants like Giuseppe's.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1415 Dove Lane
1415 Dove Lane, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2018 sqft
Beautiful Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, dining room and study. The back Yard is covered with large trees and has a covered Patio to relax under and enjoy the evenings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1569 Motherwell Drive
1569 Motherwell Drive, Seguin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1644 sqft
Charming, 4 bdrm/2 bath home located in the Meadows at Nolte Farms. This single story home features a 4th bdrm at the front of the house which could be your home office space, rather than a 4th bedroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
617 S Austin Street
617 South Austin Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1792 sqft
Great Rental home one block from Downtown Seguin...right on the parade route! 3 bedroom 1 bath with tons of privacy due to empty lot behind the home and 6 ft privacy fence. Laundry on-site with w/d hook-ups in the garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1133 Ashby Street
1133 Ashby Street, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1270 sqft
Conveniently Behind GRMC! Nice well kept condo 2BR, 2BA, stainless steel dishwasher and stove, laundry room inside, desk area, fireplace in living room, nice large closets, nice patio area to enjoy your morning coffee, come see! Rent includes:
Results within 1 mile of Seguin

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
234 Lake Placid Drive
234 Lake Placid Drive, Guadalupe County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2840 sqft
Quiet wooded neighborhood. 5 bedroom home with 3 full baths on 0.77 lot with tile floors throughout upstairs. Master bath is equipped with a heart-shaped garden hot tub and large wardrobe closet.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2594 Terminal Loop
2594 Terminal Loop Road, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
NEAT & WELL MAINTAINED MCQUEENEY PROPERTY, Three bedroom and two bath with attached one car garage. Great location, outside of New Braunfels in McQueeney area, easy access to San Antonio, New Braunfels, Seguin, San Marcos, or surrounding areas.
Results within 5 miles of Seguin
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
195 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
171 Long Creek Boulevard
171 Long Creek Boulevard, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1317 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home backs up to the Bandit golf course with beautiful views. With an open floor plan and immense natural light, this home makes for great entertainment. Washer, dryer, and fridge are all included when renting this home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
923 Avery Parkway
923 Avery Parkway, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2305 sqft
Come see this 4-bedroom single story home. It has a flowing floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Tile floors in the wet areas and carpet floors everywhere else.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2220 Fitch Dr
2220 Fitch Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2085 sqft
Nice 2 story house with all rooms upstairs in Avery Park. This home would make a nice rental for anyone wanting some space, a back yard with covered porch, deck and shed for storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
525 Tom Kemp Drive
525 Tom Kemp Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1594 sqft
Two Story home in Avery Park. This home has an open living, kitchen, and dining area. Loft and all three bedroom are upstairs. Covered patio in the back yard with a nice sized yard. This home will not last long.
Results within 10 miles of Seguin
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Landa Park
56 Units Available
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
42 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$943
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
29 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,174
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1297 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:57am
3 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:54am
$
10 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
2120 STEPHENS PLACE
2120 Stephens Place, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new community is perfection! The New Braunfels location is close to IH-35 and the town center.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
261 S Water Ln
261 South Water Lane, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1380 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 Rosalie
307 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
307 Rosalie Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3/2.5/2 Duplex Minutes from Shopping and Entertainment! - Spacious 3/2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Seguin, TX

Seguin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

