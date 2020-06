Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace ice maker oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath home, with gorgeous tree coverage, setting the house off from the neighborhood. 1500+ sqft - come take a look at this home, Crockett Elementary subdivision is a plus! Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants. Masks and gloves are requested.