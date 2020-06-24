All apartments in San Marcos
406 Craddock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

406 Craddock

406 Craddock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

406 Craddock Avenue, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hughson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Conveniently Located Duplex - This 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom duplex features tile floors in main living area with carpet in the bedrooms, ceiling fans in bedrooms, covered car port, and a fenced in back yard with a storage shed for tenant use. The unit is located on the quiet side of Craddock Ave and just a block away for a university bus stop. We provide the frig, microwave, dishwasher, range and washer/dryer connections. Owner provides yard services and large individual storage area closet in carport with washer/dryer connections. Looking for quiet tenant who is looking for a quiet setting.

No pets, no parties, no smokers, no fun, no kidding !
Call or email agent for showing.

(RLNE4635076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

