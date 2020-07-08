All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:15 PM

2528 Missum Pointe

2528 Miss'um Point · No Longer Available
Location

2528 Miss'um Point, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3/2 by Doris Miller school - back yard opens up to a green space with beautiful trees, and natural surroundings. House is in a great quiet neighborhood. This is a must see - newer appliances, sink, and kitchen. Fireplace in living room, island in kitchen, gorgeous backyard views of the green space. Neighborhood is established and quiet - this is a must see. Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants. Masks and gloves are requested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2528 Missum Pointe have any available units?
2528 Missum Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 Missum Pointe have?
Some of 2528 Missum Pointe's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 Missum Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
2528 Missum Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 Missum Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 2528 Missum Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 2528 Missum Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 2528 Missum Pointe offers parking.
Does 2528 Missum Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 Missum Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 Missum Pointe have a pool?
No, 2528 Missum Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 2528 Missum Pointe have accessible units?
No, 2528 Missum Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 Missum Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 Missum Pointe has units with dishwashers.

