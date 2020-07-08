2528 Missum Pointe.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3/2 by Doris Miller school - back yard opens up to a green space with beautiful trees, and natural surroundings. House is in a great quiet neighborhood. This is a must see - newer appliances, sink, and kitchen. Fireplace in living room, island in kitchen, gorgeous backyard views of the green space. Neighborhood is established and quiet - this is a must see. Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants. Masks and gloves are requested.