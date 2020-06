Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous modern single story home nestled in the highly sought-out neighborhood of Blanco Vista. Relax under your covered front porch or in the privacy of your low maintenance back yard. Spacious open floor plan with gorgeous upgrades throughout including stacked washer and dryer, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home could be for you to call home! Close to outlets, Texas State University. Welcome Home!