117 Linden Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming one story, single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ceramic tile flooring in main living areas with carpeting in bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops, island and decorative glass backsplash. Spacious private backyard with covered patio. Family oriented neighborhood and walking distance to Bowie Elementary School. Conveniently located off of IH 35 between Austin and San Antonio.

All Appliances are included. Tenant is responsible for any/all appliance maintenance/repairs (except for dishwasher, stove, and garbage disposer). An 18 month lease term will be considered.