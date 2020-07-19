All apartments in San Marcos
117 Linden Lane
117 Linden Lane

117 Linden Ln · No Longer Available
Location

117 Linden Ln, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming one story, single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ceramic tile flooring in main living areas with carpeting in bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops, island and decorative glass backsplash. Spacious private backyard with covered patio. Family oriented neighborhood and walking distance to Bowie Elementary School. Conveniently located off of IH 35 between Austin and San Antonio.
All Appliances are included. Tenant is responsible for any/all appliance maintenance/repairs (except for dishwasher, stove, and garbage disposer). An 18 month lease term will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Linden Lane have any available units?
117 Linden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Linden Lane have?
Some of 117 Linden Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Linden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
117 Linden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Linden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 117 Linden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 117 Linden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 117 Linden Lane offers parking.
Does 117 Linden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Linden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Linden Lane have a pool?
No, 117 Linden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 117 Linden Lane have accessible units?
No, 117 Linden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Linden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Linden Lane has units with dishwashers.
