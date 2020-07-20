All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

1038 Field St.

1038 Field Street · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Field Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Rio Vista

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available April: Charming 3 bd/ 2 bath San Marcos House, New Paint, Spacious Yard! - Charming home located 1 mile from Texas State & less than 1 mile to San Marcos River! Home features original hardwood floors & wood laminate flooring. Formal dining room can be used as 2nd living area. Spacious bedrooms. Fenced backyard is almost 1/2 acre & perfect for children and pets! New Carrier AC/Heat Unit, Stainless Steel fridge & new gas stove/oven. Lawn care provided by owner! 2 un-related occupant max.

Available April 2019

Contact Jade for viewing
325-450-1775
Michael Said, REALTOR
Realty Austin

(RLNE2891001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Field St. have any available units?
1038 Field St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Field St. have?
Some of 1038 Field St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Field St. currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Field St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Field St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 Field St. is pet friendly.
Does 1038 Field St. offer parking?
No, 1038 Field St. does not offer parking.
Does 1038 Field St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Field St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Field St. have a pool?
No, 1038 Field St. does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Field St. have accessible units?
No, 1038 Field St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Field St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 Field St. does not have units with dishwashers.
