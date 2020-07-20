1038 Field St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available April: Charming 3 bd/ 2 bath San Marcos House, New Paint, Spacious Yard! - Charming home located 1 mile from Texas State & less than 1 mile to San Marcos River! Home features original hardwood floors & wood laminate flooring. Formal dining room can be used as 2nd living area. Spacious bedrooms. Fenced backyard is almost 1/2 acre & perfect for children and pets! New Carrier AC/Heat Unit, Stainless Steel fridge & new gas stove/oven. Lawn care provided by owner! 2 un-related occupant max.



Available April 2019



Contact Jade for viewing

325-450-1775

Michael Said, REALTOR

Realty Austin



