1038 Field St.

Amenities
Available April: Charming 3 bd/ 2 bath San Marcos House, New Paint, Spacious Yard! - Charming home located 1 mile from Texas State & less than 1 mile to San Marcos River! Home features original hardwood floors & wood laminate flooring. Formal dining room can be used as 2nd living area. Spacious bedrooms. Fenced backyard is almost 1/2 acre & perfect for children and pets! New Carrier AC/Heat Unit, Stainless Steel fridge & new gas stove/oven. Lawn care provided by owner! 2 un-related occupant max.
Available April 2019
Contact Jade for viewing
325-450-1775
Michael Said, REALTOR
Realty Austin
(RLNE2891001)