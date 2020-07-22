Apartment List
18 Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Copperas Cove means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before s... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Copperas Cove

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jasper Heights
605 Lydia Dr
605 Lydia Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2293 sqft
605 Lydia Dr Available 09/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: September 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Jasper Heights Schools: Clifton Elementary School Nolan Middle School Killeen High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
101 East Elms Road
101 E Elms Rd, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$915
1216 sqft
This is a Lease to Purchase home. Rent the home and get Credits to Owning! Deposit $1830 (goes towards Down payment) Rent $915 Pet $200 no pet rent Application $35 (per person) The home is available for move-in Washer dryer connections.
Results within 10 miles of Copperas Cove
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
940 sqft
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$912
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
11 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
947 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
17 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$865
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$863
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
6 Units Available
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
812 sqft
Outside storage, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer rentals come standard with each floor plan. A gated community with a gazebo and state-of-the-art fitness facility aid in relaxation.
Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
2 Units Available
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An excellent location for parks and shops. Each home includes updated appliances, full kitchens, and a patio or balcony. This large community includes two pools, two laundry facilities and a courtesy officer. Near Highway 190.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
6 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$660
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$754
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3407 Rusack Dr
3407 Rusack Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1760 sqft
3407 Rusack Dr. - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS - This beautiful features a very open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, dining area and spacious living room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Yowell Ranch
9005 Dunblane Drive
9005 Dunblane Drive, Killeen, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
3170 sqft
Amazing five bedroom home! At over 3100sqft, this home boasts 2 living and 2 dining areas. The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless appliances. The bedrooms are nicely sized.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3401 Aubree Katherine Drive
3401 Aubree Katherine Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2980 sqft
Spacious floor plan located in Yowell Ranch. Enjoy amenities of walking trails, basketball courts, swimming pool, and splash pad area. Contact agent to schedule private viewing.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3504 Castleton Drive
3504 Castleton Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2563 sqft
Gorgeous four bedroom! This beautiful home has tons of great features. For starters, the spacious livingroom features a lovely fireplace and wood flooring. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, recessed lighting and stainless appliances.
City Guide for Copperas Cove, TX

With a history that dates back to 4,000 B.C., when buffalo hunters inhabited the area, Copperas Cove, Texas, has a rich history as a railway center and a cotton manufacturer. Today, Copperas Cove provides pivotal services for soldiers stationed at nearby Fort Hood, as well as for their families.

When you see downtown Copperas Cove, you'll feel as if you were transported right back into a 1950s movie, complete with James Dean, Stetson hats and Bel Air convertibles. Perhaps it's fitting that Copperas Cove is located right in the heart of central Texas. The town seems to encapsulate the best, most intriguing aspects of the region, both in appearance and in spirit. With a population of 33,374 (2012 Census), Copperas Cove is part of the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood metropolitan area, but it manages to maintain its own unique identity. Known to locals as "Cove," its history as an inhabited area dates back to 4,000 B.C., when nomadic tribes of buffalo hunters are known to have lived on the land. Today, Copperas Cove is a thriving small city that has everything you'd want in an urban-styled suburb, including a great public transportation system and a Wal-Mart Supercenter. With Fort Hood only about 12 minutes away, Copperas Cove is also an important service provider for those stationed and employed at the base. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Copperas Cove, TX

Finding apartments with a pool in Copperas Cove means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Copperas Cove could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

